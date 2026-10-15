Germany Plans Social Media Ban for Children Under Thirteen
(MENAFN) Germany’s Cabinet approved policy guidelines on Wednesday aimed at strengthening online protections for children and teenagers, including a nationwide ban on social media use by children under 13 until European regulations come into force.
The proposed framework seeks to protect young people from digital risks, improve their ability to use online technologies responsibly and ensure they can participate safely in the digital environment. The measures follow a report issued last month by an independent expert commission, which put forward 56 recommendations.
“The analysis is over, now it is about implementation: With the new framework, we as the federal government create the basis so that children and young people can also grow up safely and self-determined in the digital world,” Education and Family Affairs Minister Karin Prien said in a statement.
“Protection, empowerment and participation – that is our mandate. The internet has long been everyday life especially for young people – that is why we do not want to lock them out of the digital world, but to make them strong and weatherproof,” she added.
Under the proposed guidelines, children younger than 13 would generally be prohibited from accessing social media platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram. Exceptions would apply to services specifically designed for children.
Teenagers aged 13 to 18 would face restrictions tailored to their age group. The government also intends to introduce a reliable age-verification system in 2027 through Germany’s implementation of the European Union Digital Identity Wallet, known as “d-you.”
The proposed framework seeks to protect young people from digital risks, improve their ability to use online technologies responsibly and ensure they can participate safely in the digital environment. The measures follow a report issued last month by an independent expert commission, which put forward 56 recommendations.
“The analysis is over, now it is about implementation: With the new framework, we as the federal government create the basis so that children and young people can also grow up safely and self-determined in the digital world,” Education and Family Affairs Minister Karin Prien said in a statement.
“Protection, empowerment and participation – that is our mandate. The internet has long been everyday life especially for young people – that is why we do not want to lock them out of the digital world, but to make them strong and weatherproof,” she added.
Under the proposed guidelines, children younger than 13 would generally be prohibited from accessing social media platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram. Exceptions would apply to services specifically designed for children.
Teenagers aged 13 to 18 would face restrictions tailored to their age group. The government also intends to introduce a reliable age-verification system in 2027 through Germany’s implementation of the European Union Digital Identity Wallet, known as “d-you.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment