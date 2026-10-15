Failed Houthi Missile Launch Kills Woman, Injures Three in Yemen
(MENAFN) A woman was killed and three other people injured on Wednesday after a missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi group malfunctioned and crashed in Taiz province in the country’s southwest, according to local reports.
The missile reportedly fell after the Houthis attempted to launch it from the Al-Shamayatayn district, local sources said. No further information was provided about the circumstances of the incident or the condition of those injured.
In a separate incident, shelling by the Houthis reportedly struck civilian homes in the Watir area of Sabir al-Mawadim, also in Taiz, resulting in deaths and injuries. The number of casualties was not disclosed, and further details about the attack were unavailable.
The Houthis have not issued any comment on either incident.
The developments come as clashes between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis intensify, particularly in Taiz, Marib and areas along the country’s western coastline.
Rashad al-Alimi, head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, said Operation “Dawn of Yemen” aims to recapture the capital, Sanaa, and restore state institutions under government authority.
The latest fighting represents one of the most significant escalations since a United Nations-brokered truce in 2022 ushered in a period of relative calm in the conflict.
The missile reportedly fell after the Houthis attempted to launch it from the Al-Shamayatayn district, local sources said. No further information was provided about the circumstances of the incident or the condition of those injured.
In a separate incident, shelling by the Houthis reportedly struck civilian homes in the Watir area of Sabir al-Mawadim, also in Taiz, resulting in deaths and injuries. The number of casualties was not disclosed, and further details about the attack were unavailable.
The Houthis have not issued any comment on either incident.
The developments come as clashes between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis intensify, particularly in Taiz, Marib and areas along the country’s western coastline.
Rashad al-Alimi, head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, said Operation “Dawn of Yemen” aims to recapture the capital, Sanaa, and restore state institutions under government authority.
The latest fighting represents one of the most significant escalations since a United Nations-brokered truce in 2022 ushered in a period of relative calm in the conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment