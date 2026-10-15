Survey Finds European Businesses Expanded AI Adoption
(MENAFN) More European businesses are introducing artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic management tools, with 42% of surveyed small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-cap companies already using these technologies, according to a Eurobarometer survey published Wednesday.
Another 21% of the businesses surveyed said they intend to adopt AI and algorithmic management systems in the future, although most existing applications remain limited in scope or experimental.
Customer service and client relations represent the leading areas of application, with 47% of respondents reporting that they use the technologies for these purposes.
Employee performance and productivity monitoring ranked second, cited by 36% of companies, while 30% reported using AI for logistics, planning and workforce scheduling.
The survey also found that 61% of businesses believe AI supports their decision-making, while 75% expect the technologies to improve the quality of work.
Despite wider adoption, human involvement remains central to business decisions. Around 90% of respondents said people retain final decision-making authority, while just 2% reported relying on fully automated decision-making processes.
Companies also highlighted several barriers to broader implementation, including high investment expenses, cited by 50% of respondents, legal uncertainty at 49% and insufficient expertise at 48%.
Another 21% of the businesses surveyed said they intend to adopt AI and algorithmic management systems in the future, although most existing applications remain limited in scope or experimental.
Customer service and client relations represent the leading areas of application, with 47% of respondents reporting that they use the technologies for these purposes.
Employee performance and productivity monitoring ranked second, cited by 36% of companies, while 30% reported using AI for logistics, planning and workforce scheduling.
The survey also found that 61% of businesses believe AI supports their decision-making, while 75% expect the technologies to improve the quality of work.
Despite wider adoption, human involvement remains central to business decisions. Around 90% of respondents said people retain final decision-making authority, while just 2% reported relying on fully automated decision-making processes.
Companies also highlighted several barriers to broader implementation, including high investment expenses, cited by 50% of respondents, legal uncertainty at 49% and insufficient expertise at 48%.
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