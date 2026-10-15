France Reports Increase in Women Killed by Current, Former Partners
(MENAFN) The number of women killed by their current or former partners in France increased by 4% in 2025, reaching 111 victims, according to figures published by the Interior Ministry on Wednesday.
Police and gendarmerie recorded 136 deaths resulting from violence involving current or former partners last year, compared with 138 in 2024, representing an overall decline of 1%, the ministry said in its annual report.
Men accounted for 25 of the victims, marking a 19% decrease compared with the previous year.
The report indicated that, on average, one person died every three days in incidents involving a current or former partner.
Authorities also documented 445 attempted homicides involving current or former partners in 2025. These cases represented 10% of the 4,365 attempted homicides recorded across France, up from 9% in 2024.
The northern department of Nord reported eight victims, followed by Bouches-du-Rhône with seven. Alpes-Maritimes and Hérault each recorded five victims, while Aisne, Gironde and Marne reported four apiece.
Among France’s overseas territories, Réunion recorded three victims, while French Guiana and New Caledonia each reported two, according to the ministry.
Police and gendarmerie recorded 136 deaths resulting from violence involving current or former partners last year, compared with 138 in 2024, representing an overall decline of 1%, the ministry said in its annual report.
Men accounted for 25 of the victims, marking a 19% decrease compared with the previous year.
The report indicated that, on average, one person died every three days in incidents involving a current or former partner.
Authorities also documented 445 attempted homicides involving current or former partners in 2025. These cases represented 10% of the 4,365 attempted homicides recorded across France, up from 9% in 2024.
The northern department of Nord reported eight victims, followed by Bouches-du-Rhône with seven. Alpes-Maritimes and Hérault each recorded five victims, while Aisne, Gironde and Marne reported four apiece.
Among France’s overseas territories, Réunion recorded three victims, while French Guiana and New Caledonia each reported two, according to the ministry.
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