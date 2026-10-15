Iraq Pledges No Launchpad for Attacks as 5 Saudi Airports Hit
(MENAFN) Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi vowed Wednesday that Baghdad will not let its territory be used to stage attacks on Saudi Arabia or other regional states, following talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.
The pledge came during al-Zaidi’s first trip to the Kingdom since he took office in May. Statements from the Iraqi prime minister’s office and the official Saudi state news agency said the talks centered on regional developments, bilateral ties and security coordination, and that al-Zaidi reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to regional security and good-neighborly relations.
The crown prince received the Iraqi leader at the Royal Court in Al-Yamamah Palace, according to the official Saudi state news agency, which said both sides discussed coordinating efforts to strengthen regional security and stability.
Al-Zaidi forcefully condemned the recent strikes on King Khalid International Airport and other civilian and critical infrastructure in the Kingdom, branding them a “threat to regional security and stability.”
Five Saudi airports, King Khalid International among them, have come under attack since Oct. 5, in strikes claimed by Yemen’s Houthis. The assaults killed 20 people, wounded hundreds, damaged facilities and disrupted air traffic.
The Iraqi prime minister said Iraq would not serve as a launchpad for any action endangering Saudi Arabia or its neighbors, and pledged to respect the sovereignty of the Kingdom and other regional states.
Mohammed bin Salman said Riyadh wants deeper cooperation with Baghdad across multiple fields, security coordination in particular, according to the Saudi statement. The Iraqi prime minister’s office said he also backed Baghdad’s efforts to promote dialogue and stability in the region.
Al-Zaidi flew back to Baghdad later Wednesday after a visit of only a few hours, the official Iraqi state news agency reported.
Attacks Linked to Iraqi Territory
The meeting took place against a backdrop of mounting regional tension since the US-Israeli war on Iran erupted in February. Several Arab states, Saudi Arabia among them, have reported attacks launched from Iraq by Tehran-aligned armed groups.
Al-Zaidi had been due in Riyadh on July 29, but the trip was postponed after joint US-Saudi strikes on facilities of Iraq’s state-affiliated Popular Mobilization Forces across seven provinces. The strikes killed 20 people and injured 32.
Washington and Riyadh said the operation hit logistical sites and weapons depots belonging to Iran-aligned groups, in response to drone attacks on oil installations and military bases in several countries, including Saudi Arabia. Riyadh later said it acted only after exhausting political and diplomatic avenues and showing maximum restraint for months.
In September, drones that Riyadh said were launched from Iraq struck Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions, causing casualties and damage. Saudi authorities said they held off on retaliation after al-Zaidi asked for time to take steps to prevent further attacks from Iraqi soil.
The Iraqi government subsequently said an investigation traced the attacks to a site in southern Maysan province.
On Aug. 7, al-Zaidi met Saudi General Intelligence chief Khalid bin Ali al-Humaidan in Baghdad to discuss security cooperation and intelligence sharing. He received the invitation to visit Riyadh at that meeting.
The pledge came during al-Zaidi’s first trip to the Kingdom since he took office in May. Statements from the Iraqi prime minister’s office and the official Saudi state news agency said the talks centered on regional developments, bilateral ties and security coordination, and that al-Zaidi reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to regional security and good-neighborly relations.
The crown prince received the Iraqi leader at the Royal Court in Al-Yamamah Palace, according to the official Saudi state news agency, which said both sides discussed coordinating efforts to strengthen regional security and stability.
Al-Zaidi forcefully condemned the recent strikes on King Khalid International Airport and other civilian and critical infrastructure in the Kingdom, branding them a “threat to regional security and stability.”
Five Saudi airports, King Khalid International among them, have come under attack since Oct. 5, in strikes claimed by Yemen’s Houthis. The assaults killed 20 people, wounded hundreds, damaged facilities and disrupted air traffic.
The Iraqi prime minister said Iraq would not serve as a launchpad for any action endangering Saudi Arabia or its neighbors, and pledged to respect the sovereignty of the Kingdom and other regional states.
Mohammed bin Salman said Riyadh wants deeper cooperation with Baghdad across multiple fields, security coordination in particular, according to the Saudi statement. The Iraqi prime minister’s office said he also backed Baghdad’s efforts to promote dialogue and stability in the region.
Al-Zaidi flew back to Baghdad later Wednesday after a visit of only a few hours, the official Iraqi state news agency reported.
Attacks Linked to Iraqi Territory
The meeting took place against a backdrop of mounting regional tension since the US-Israeli war on Iran erupted in February. Several Arab states, Saudi Arabia among them, have reported attacks launched from Iraq by Tehran-aligned armed groups.
Al-Zaidi had been due in Riyadh on July 29, but the trip was postponed after joint US-Saudi strikes on facilities of Iraq’s state-affiliated Popular Mobilization Forces across seven provinces. The strikes killed 20 people and injured 32.
Washington and Riyadh said the operation hit logistical sites and weapons depots belonging to Iran-aligned groups, in response to drone attacks on oil installations and military bases in several countries, including Saudi Arabia. Riyadh later said it acted only after exhausting political and diplomatic avenues and showing maximum restraint for months.
In September, drones that Riyadh said were launched from Iraq struck Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions, causing casualties and damage. Saudi authorities said they held off on retaliation after al-Zaidi asked for time to take steps to prevent further attacks from Iraqi soil.
The Iraqi government subsequently said an investigation traced the attacks to a site in southern Maysan province.
On Aug. 7, al-Zaidi met Saudi General Intelligence chief Khalid bin Ali al-Humaidan in Baghdad to discuss security cooperation and intelligence sharing. He received the invitation to visit Riyadh at that meeting.
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