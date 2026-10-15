SOCAR, Sri Lankan Firms Discuss Energy Cooperation At CICA Summit (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Sri Lankan companies discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of energy today on the sidelines of the 7th CICA Summit.

According to the company's press service, on 15 October 2026, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Vijitha Herath, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

During the meeting, the Minister was briefed on global energy projects implemented at Azerbaijan's initiative, SOCAR's diversified operations and long-term strategic objectives. The company's projects in Azerbaijan and other countries, as well as its achievements, were also highlighted.

The parties exchanged views on cooperation between SOCAR and Sri Lankan companies in the energy sector, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is taking place today in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

The summit will review the progress made in the CICA transformation process, which began in 2022, as well as the results of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in strengthening the organization and promoting practical cooperation among member states.

The summit is attended by heads of state and government, as well as delegations from CICA member states, observer states, observer organizations, and partner entities.