Canada Respiratory Devices Market Forecast To 2033 - Positive Airway Pressure, Non-Invasive Ventilation, Ventilators And Accessories Revenue And Volume Trends Guide Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Identify strong-growth segments, refine market-entry and expansion strategies, benchmark competitors, and guide investments with pricing and volume insights.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Canada Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2033 - Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Non-Invasive Ventilation Masks & Circuits, Ventilators and Respiratory Device Accessories" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive data and strategic analysis of the Canada respiratory devices market, supporting companies, investors and other stakeholders in assessing market performance and future commercial opportunities. Covering the period from 2018 to 2033, the research combines historical data with forward-looking market projections across key respiratory device segments.

Detailed annualized market revenues in USD, sales volumes in units and average prices in USD are included for each covered segment. These datasets enable stakeholders to evaluate changes in market size, product demand and pricing over time. By presenting consistent segment-level information, the report supports market forecasting, portfolio planning, commercial benchmarking and investment analysis.

The research also includes 2025 company share data for the respiratory devices market in Canada. This competitive intelligence helps organizations assess the positions of participating companies, compare market presence and identify areas in which competition may intensify. Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Canadian market provide additional insight into the competitive environment.

Depending on data availability for the relevant category and country, the company profiles may also include information related to pipeline products, corporate news and business deals. This information can assist stakeholders in monitoring product development activity, strategic partnerships, transactions and other developments that may influence the direction of the Canada respiratory devices market.

Market Segmentation

The report evaluates four principal respiratory device categories:



Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Non-Invasive Ventilation Masks & Circuits

Ventilators Respiratory Device Accessories

Segment-specific revenue, volume and average pricing data help clarify the commercial performance of each category. This structure allows manufacturers, distributors, healthcare suppliers and investors to compare individual segments and identify those expected to demonstrate strong growth through 2033.

Strategic Business Value

The report supports the development of evidence-based business strategies by identifying market segments positioned for future growth. Companies can use the findings to prioritize product categories, strengthen portfolio planning and align commercial resources with emerging opportunities in the Canadian respiratory care sector.

Market-entry and market expansion strategies can also be informed by the analysis. Organizations considering entry into Canada can assess historical performance, projected demand, pricing patterns and the established competitive landscape before making strategic decisions. Existing participants can apply the data when evaluating expansion opportunities, refining sales priorities or strengthening their position in selected product segments.

Competitive strategy development is supported through company share analysis and who-stands-where assessment. These insights allow stakeholders to benchmark market positions, monitor key competitors and identify potential gaps within the respiratory devices market. Corporate profiles, pipeline information, news and deals provide further context for evaluating competitor activity and strategic direction.

The report also assists with investment strategy development by identifying segments expected to register strong growth in the near future. Investors and corporate decision-makers can use the market forecasts alongside revenue, unit volume and average price data to evaluate opportunities, assess market potential and support informed capital allocation.

With coverage extending from 2018 through 2033, the report offers a structured view of the Canada respiratory devices market across historical, current and forecast periods. Its combination of market data, segment analysis, company share information and corporate intelligence provides a practical resource for strategic planning, competitive assessment and long-term investment decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Respiratory Devices Market Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report

3 Respiratory Devices Market, Canada

3.1 Respiratory Devices Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.1.1 Non-Invasive Ventilation Masks & Circuits Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.2 Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.3 Respiratory Device Accessories Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.4 Ventilators Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2 Respiratory Devices Market, Canada, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.2.1 Non-Invasive Ventilation Masks & Circuits Market, Canada, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.2 Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market, Canada, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.3 Respiratory Device Accessories Market, Canada, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.4 Ventilators Market, Canada, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.3 Respiratory Devices Market, Canada, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

3.4 Respiratory Devices Market, Canada, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2025

4 Overview of Key Companies in Canada, Respiratory Devices Market

4.1 ResMed Inc

4.1.1 Company Overview

4.2 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd

4.2.1 Company Overview

4.3 AirLife

4.3.1 Company Overview

4.4 Koninklijke Philips NV

4.4.1 Company Overview

4.5 Dragerwerk AG & Co KGaA

4.5.1 Company Overview

4.6 Vyaire Medical Inc

4.6.1 Company Overview

4.7 Nihon Kohden Corp

4.7.1 Company Overview

4.8 Becton Dickinson and Co

4.8.1 Company Overview

4.9 Getinge Holding BV & Co KG

4.9.1 Company Overview

4.10 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc

4.10.1 Company Overview

5 Respiratory Devices Market Pipeline Products

6 Recent Developments

6.1 Corporate Communications

6.1.1 Nov 25, 2025: SuperQ Quantum Featured at Canada HealthTech Symposium and Joins Deep Tech Canada

6.1.2 Nov 04, 2025: Lungpacer Medical Announces First Enrollments in STARI Trial of Neurostimulation Therapy

6.1.3 Oct 28, 2025: Medela AG Launches Campaign to Celebrate the Journey of Motherhood

6.1.4 Oct 27, 2025: Cannabix Technologies Receives USPTO Patent for Contactless Breath Analysis

6.1.5 Oct 20, 2025: Zentek Upsizes Non-Brokered Private Placement to $2,500,000

6.1.6 Sep 26, 2025: Chiesi Completes Development Program For Carbon-Minimal Inhalers

6.2 Financial Announcements

6.2.1 Nov 27, 2025: PolarCool Interim Report for Period 2025-07-01 to 2025-09-30

6.3 Government and Public Interest

6.3.1 Nov 03, 2025: Premier Offers Recommendations on USMCA Renegotiations

6.4 Other Significant Developments

6.4.1 Oct 30, 2025: Kinaxis Supports Shimadzu's Supply Chain Evolution in Modern Manufacturing

6.4.2 Oct 28, 2025: RealWear Launches Arc 3 Smart Headset with AI Voice Control for Frontline Workers

6.4.3 Oct 21, 2025: EDC And The Saudi Export-Import Bank Sign Agreement To Strengthen Trade And Investment Between Canada And Saudi Arabia

6.4.4 Sep 30, 2025: Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. And MDBio Sign U.S. Manufacturing Agreement For ToxiShield Products Amidst Record Federal Overdose Crisis Funding

6.5 Product News

6.5.1 Nov 05, 2025: W&H Medical Launches FDA-Cleared Piezo and Drill Combo Console for Facial Surgery

6.5.2 Oct 10, 2025: Cern Courier 2026 Year Planner

6.6 Strategy And Business Planning

6.6.1 Oct 27, 2025: Candesic Provides Commercial Due Diligence to ARCHIMED

6.6.2 Oct 23, 2025: FIM Medical Acquires Vistec GmbH to Lead European Occupational Healthcare Devices Market

6.6.3 Oct 16, 2025: Kingswood Capital Management Signs Agreement to Acquire Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

6.6.4 Jun 12, 2025: NuvOx Announces First Patient Dosed for Extend Trials: NanO2 for Mild Respiratory Distress in Phase Ib and ARDS in Phase II Trials

7 Appendix

7.1 Research Methodology

7.1.1 Coverage

7.1.2 Secondary Research

7.1.3 Primary Research

7.1.4 Market Modeling and Forecasting

7.1.5 Company Share Analysis

7.1.6 Benchmarking

7.2 the analyst Consulting

7.3 Contact the Publisher

7.4 Disclaimer

List of Tables [14]

List of Figures [11]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



ResMed Inc

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd

AirLife

Koninklijke Philips NV

Dragerwerk AG & Co KGaA

Vyaire Medical Inc

Nihon Kohden Corp

Becton Dickinson and Co

Getinge Holding BV & Co KG GE HealthCare Technologies Inc

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