Global Biocides Market Analysis By Country, 2026 Disinfection, Preservation, And Water Treatment Demand Creates Growth Opportunities Across 79 Countries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In-depth biocides intelligence covering consumption, distribution, regulation, producers, end-users and key applications across 79 countries

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biocides Country Profile 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global biocides market, profiling biocide consumption, distribution, regulation, production and end-use activity across 79 countries. Findings are based on comprehensive market research, published industry information and direct discussions with biocide manufacturers, distributors, government agencies, trade associations and end-users.

Designed to support strategic planning and market assessment, the report examines the structure and development of national biocides markets. Each country profile covers biocide consumption, distribution channels, regulatory organisations, industry bodies supporting biocide use, leading producers, principal distributors and examples of end-users. End-use analysis is organised across disinfection, preservation and water treatment applications.

Biocide applications covered



Disinfection: Antiseptics, disinfectants and sterilants used across commercial, industrial, institutional and related markets.

Preservation: Products requiring biocides for material protection, including applications in which microbial control supports product performance, stability and service life. Water treatment: Biocides used in water for cooling, gas production, industrial operations, oil production, paper production and recreation.

The market analysis includes average pricing and sales forecasts expressed in $/kg at the registered formulated active manufacture level. Prices reflect average market values for sales in 1 Tonne quantities. Regional pricing may vary by up to 50 % between developed and developing markets, reflecting differences in demand, regulation, supply conditions and market maturity.

Research methodology

The report combines primary and secondary research to deliver detailed global biocides market intelligence. Primary research includes personal interviews with biocide manufacturers, distributors, manufacturers of products containing biocides, trade associations and government agencies. Interviews with manufacturers using biocides in finished products represent a particularly important source of market data and industry insight.

Secondary research includes reviews of product literature, technical documentation, patents and other published material relating to biocides. Annual reports and financial statements are also analysed to assess company activity, market positioning and commercial developments. These findings are supported by the experience and judgement of BI personnel with extensive international biocides industry expertise.

Geographical coverage

The report profiles biocide consumption in 79 countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Major markets covered include the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Saudi Arabia, UAE and South Africa.

Coverage also extends to Algeria, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malaysia, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Venezuela and Vietnam.

Industry expertise

The research team combines local geographical knowledge with scientific and business qualifications. Project manager Niall D'Arcy holds a B.Agr.Sc from University College Dublin and an MBA from Manchester Business School. With more than 20 years of biocides industry experience, he has directed, managed and co-authored numerous multiclient studies while supporting international companies with business research, market analysis and strategic planning. He is responsible for coordinating and collecting market information on biocides used across multiple applications and geographical markets.

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