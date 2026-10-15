Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Electromechanical Actuators In Aircraft Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2035 Aircraft Electrification To Drive 8.6% CAGR And USD 5 Billion Market


Date: 2026-10-15 04:46:55

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market leaders prioritize R&D, lightweight smart actuators, OEM partnerships, expanded production and long-term supply agreements to advance aircraft electrification.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electromechanical Actuators in Aircraft Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electromechanical actuators in aircraft market was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.6%. Market growth is being driven by the adoption of more electric aircraft (MEA) platforms, rising commercial aircraft production, military fleet modernization, and expanding maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities.

Aircraft manufacturers are increasingly replacing conventional hydraulic and pneumatic systems with electric actuation technologies. This transition supports lower aircraft weight, improved fuel efficiency, reduced maintenance requirements, and greater system reliability. Continued investment in next-generation commercial and defense aircraft, alongside demand for energy-efficient onboard systems, is expected to accelerate the integration of electromechanical actuators worldwide.

Electromechanical actuators are being incorporated across flight controls, braking systems, landing gear, thrust management mechanisms, and secondary aircraft functions. Their expanding role in critical motion control applications reflects the aviation industry's focus on improving performance, lowering operating costs, and increasing lifecycle value. Fleet expansion, aircraft system optimization, and advances in electric motion control technology will continue to create growth opportunities through 2035.

Linear Actuators Lead Aircraft Applications

The linear actuators segment accounted for 66.8% of the global market in 2025. Its leading position is supported by widespread use in aircraft applications requiring precise motion control, strong load-bearing capability, operational reliability, and reduced maintenance. Linear actuators provide consistent performance across demanding commercial and military aviation environments while supporting broader aircraft electrification initiatives.

Technology development is also contributing to lighter, more compact, and more durable actuator designs. Intelligent monitoring capabilities and advanced control systems are helping aircraft operators improve component performance, support predictive maintenance, and limit operational disruptions.

OEM Segment Generates USD 1.8 Billion

The OEM segment generated USD 1.8 billion in 2025, supported by higher aircraft manufacturing volumes and the integration of electric actuation systems during production. Actuators installed by OEMs must meet strict certification, compatibility, reliability, and performance requirements. As manufacturers introduce new aircraft platforms and increase MEA technology adoption, demand for factory-installed electromechanical actuation solutions is expected to remain strong.

Long-term supply agreements and closer collaboration between actuator manufacturers and aircraft OEMs are further supporting the segment. Suppliers are expanding production capabilities and pursuing positions on new commercial, defense, and autonomous aviation programs.

North America Holds 35.8% Market Share

North America held 35.8% of the electromechanical actuators in aircraft market in 2025. The region benefits from an established aerospace manufacturing base, growing commercial and military aircraft production, and substantial investment in aircraft electrification. Defense modernization programs, advanced avionics development, and increasing interest in autonomous aviation technologies are also strengthening regional demand.

The presence of major aircraft manufacturers, technology providers, and defense contractors positions North America to maintain a significant market share throughout the forecast period. Investment in next-generation aircraft platforms and modern production infrastructure will remain central to regional growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the global electromechanical actuators in aircraft market include Honeywell Aerospace, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Safran S.A., Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS, AMETEK, Inc., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Heroux-Devtek Inc., TransDigm Group Inc., Triumph Group, Inc., Woodward Inc., Saab AB, Aerospace Controls Corporation, and Umbra Group (UMBRAGROUP S.p.A.).

Market participants are investing in research and development to improve actuator efficiency, reduce component weight, increase durability, and support aircraft electrification. Competitive strategies also include manufacturing expansion, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and long-term agreements with aircraft producers. Compact designs, intelligent monitoring, and advanced motion control capabilities are becoming increasingly important areas of differentiation.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
  • Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts
  • In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 170
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2022-2035
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Mechanism type trends
2.2.2 Application trends
2.2.3 Platform trends
2.2.4 Sales channel trends
2.2.5 Regional trends
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2035
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier Landscape
3.1.2 Profit Margin
3.1.3 Cost structure
3.1.4 Value addition at each stage
3.1.5 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.6 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Growing adoption of More Electric Aircraft (MEA) architecture
3.2.1.2 Increasing commercial aircraft production and fleet expansion
3.2.1.3 Rising demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft systems
3.2.1.4 Military aircraft modernization and next-generation defense programs
3.2.1.5 Expansion of aircraft retrofit and predictive maintenance (MRO) activities
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High development and certification costs of electromechanical actuator systems
3.2.2.2 Power density and thermal management limitations
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Expansion of more electric aircraft (MEA) and hybrid-electric aircraft programs
3.2.3.2 Growing adoption of predictive maintenance and smart actuator technologies
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Technology and Innovation landscape
3.7.1 Current technological trends
3.7.2 Emerging technologies
3.8 Price trends
3.8.1 by region
3.8.2 by product
3.9 Pricing Strategies
3.10 Emerging Business Models
3.11 Compliance Requirements
3.12 Patent and IP analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 by region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 Latin America
4.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa
4.2.2 Market concentration analysis
4.3 Competitive benchmarking of key players
4.3.1 Financial performance comparison
4.3.1.1 Revenue
4.3.1.2 Profit margin
4.3.1.3 R&D
4.3.2 Product portfolio comparison
4.3.2.1 Product range breadth
4.3.2.2 Technology
4.3.2.3 Innovation
4.3.3 Geographic presence comparison
4.3.3.1 Global footprint analysis
4.3.3.2 Service network coverage
4.3.3.3 Market penetration by region
4.3.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.3.4.1 Leaders
4.3.4.2 Challengers
4.3.4.3 Followers
4.3.4.4 Niche players
4.3.5 Strategic outlook matrix
4.4 Key developments
4.4.1 Mergers and acquisitions
4.4.2 Partnerships and collaborations
4.4.3 Technological advancements
4.4.4 Expansion and investment strategies
4.4.5 Digital transformation initiatives
4.5 Emerging/ startup competitors landscape
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Mechanism Type, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Linear Actuators
5.3 Rotary Actuators
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Flight Control Systems
6.3 Landing Gear Systems
6.4 Engine & Nacelle Systems
6.5 Aircraft Utility Systems
6.6 Cabin & Access Systems
6.7 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Platform, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Commercial Aviation
7.2.1 Narrowbody Aircraft
7.2.2 Widebody Aircraft
7.2.3 Regional Aircraft (Jet & Turboprop)
7.3 Military Aviation
7.3.1 Fixed-Wing Combat Aircraft
7.3.2 Military Transport & Patrol Aircraft
7.4 Business Jets & General Aviation
7.5 Rotorcraft
7.6 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
7.7 Advanced Air Mobility (AAM/eVTOL)
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Sales Channel, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)
8.3 Aftermarket
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 Middle East and Africa
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Global Key Players
10.1.1 Moog Inc.
10.1.2 Safran S.A.
10.1.3 Parker Hannifin Corporation
10.1.4 Honeywell Aerospace
10.1.5 Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS
10.2 Regional key players
10.2.1 North America
10.2.1.1 Curtiss-Wright Corporation
10.2.1.2 Woodward Inc.
10.2.1.3 TransDigm Group Inc.
10.2.1.4 AMETEK, Inc.
10.2.1.5 Aerospace Controls Corporation
10.2.2 Europe
10.2.2.1 Saab AB
10.2.2.2 Heroux-Devtek Inc.
10.2.2.3 Umbra Group (UMBRAGROUP S.p.A.)
10.3 Niche Players/Disruptors
10.3.1 Triumph Group, Inc.
For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN15102026004107003653ID1111812673


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search