Electromechanical Actuators In Aircraft Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2035 Aircraft Electrification To Drive 8.6% CAGR And USD 5 Billion Market

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electromechanical Actuators in Aircraft Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electromechanical actuators in aircraft market was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.6%. Market growth is being driven by the adoption of more electric aircraft (MEA) platforms, rising commercial aircraft production, military fleet modernization, and expanding maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities.

Aircraft manufacturers are increasingly replacing conventional hydraulic and pneumatic systems with electric actuation technologies. This transition supports lower aircraft weight, improved fuel efficiency, reduced maintenance requirements, and greater system reliability. Continued investment in next-generation commercial and defense aircraft, alongside demand for energy-efficient onboard systems, is expected to accelerate the integration of electromechanical actuators worldwide.

Electromechanical actuators are being incorporated across flight controls, braking systems, landing gear, thrust management mechanisms, and secondary aircraft functions. Their expanding role in critical motion control applications reflects the aviation industry's focus on improving performance, lowering operating costs, and increasing lifecycle value. Fleet expansion, aircraft system optimization, and advances in electric motion control technology will continue to create growth opportunities through 2035.

Linear Actuators Lead Aircraft Applications

The linear actuators segment accounted for 66.8% of the global market in 2025. Its leading position is supported by widespread use in aircraft applications requiring precise motion control, strong load-bearing capability, operational reliability, and reduced maintenance. Linear actuators provide consistent performance across demanding commercial and military aviation environments while supporting broader aircraft electrification initiatives.

Technology development is also contributing to lighter, more compact, and more durable actuator designs. Intelligent monitoring capabilities and advanced control systems are helping aircraft operators improve component performance, support predictive maintenance, and limit operational disruptions.

OEM Segment Generates USD 1.8 Billion

The OEM segment generated USD 1.8 billion in 2025, supported by higher aircraft manufacturing volumes and the integration of electric actuation systems during production. Actuators installed by OEMs must meet strict certification, compatibility, reliability, and performance requirements. As manufacturers introduce new aircraft platforms and increase MEA technology adoption, demand for factory-installed electromechanical actuation solutions is expected to remain strong.

Long-term supply agreements and closer collaboration between actuator manufacturers and aircraft OEMs are further supporting the segment. Suppliers are expanding production capabilities and pursuing positions on new commercial, defense, and autonomous aviation programs.

North America Holds 35.8% Market Share

North America held 35.8% of the electromechanical actuators in aircraft market in 2025. The region benefits from an established aerospace manufacturing base, growing commercial and military aircraft production, and substantial investment in aircraft electrification. Defense modernization programs, advanced avionics development, and increasing interest in autonomous aviation technologies are also strengthening regional demand.

The presence of major aircraft manufacturers, technology providers, and defense contractors positions North America to maintain a significant market share throughout the forecast period. Investment in next-generation aircraft platforms and modern production infrastructure will remain central to regional growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the global electromechanical actuators in aircraft market include Honeywell Aerospace, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Safran S.A., Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS, AMETEK, Inc., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Heroux-Devtek Inc., TransDigm Group Inc., Triumph Group, Inc., Woodward Inc., Saab AB, Aerospace Controls Corporation, and Umbra Group (UMBRAGROUP S.p.A.).

Market participants are investing in research and development to improve actuator efficiency, reduce component weight, increase durability, and support aircraft electrification. Competitive strategies also include manufacturing expansion, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and long-term agreements with aircraft producers. Compact designs, intelligent monitoring, and advanced motion control capabilities are becoming increasingly important areas of differentiation.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

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