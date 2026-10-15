Precision And Personalized Medicine Strategic Intelligence: Advanced Therapeutics Cell And Gene Therapies, Genomics, And Biomarkers Power Market Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Curative therapies drive R&D investment by improving outcomes, reducing disease management costs and time, and shifting care from reactive to proactive.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Strategic Intelligence: Precision and Personalized Medicine - Advanced Therapeutics" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Precision and personalized medicine (PPM) is reshaping disease treatment paradigms and healthcare delivery by supporting more targeted therapeutic strategies, improving patient outcomes and enabling a shift from reactive treatment toward proactive care. The report examines the growing role of PPM across oncology, regenerative medicine and other high-need therapeutic areas, with a focus on innovative modalities and the technologies accelerating their adoption.

Investment in precision and personalized medicine research and development continues to be supported by the potential for improved quality of life, more effective disease management and better allocation of healthcare resources. Curative and disease-modifying therapies may reduce the financial burden and time expenditure associated with long-term treatment while creating opportunities for healthcare providers to deliver interventions based on patient-specific characteristics.

Gene-Modified Cell Therapies Gain Strategic Importance

Gene-modified cell therapies are emerging as a cornerstone modality within PPM. Their expanding role reflects continued progress in treatment design, manufacturing capabilities, clinical development and patient selection. Oncology remains a central area of activity, while broader applications are being explored across diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

Cell therapies are entering a rapid growth phase across oncology and regenerative medicine. Advances in research, clinical evidence and production infrastructure are strengthening their commercial potential. However, continued development will depend on scalable manufacturing, reliable supply chains, appropriate treatment delivery models and access to specialized clinical capabilities.

Gene Therapy Expands Its Therapeutic Reach

Gene therapy remains a blockbuster-led modality with expanding therapeutic reach. Commercial momentum is being shaped by high-impact products, growing clinical pipelines and sustained interest in treatments designed to address the underlying biological drivers of disease. The modality is extending beyond its initial concentration in rare and inherited disorders as developers assess opportunities in larger patient populations and additional therapeutic categories.

The report also identifies antisense oligonucleotides as a fast-growing modality within PPM. Expanding scientific understanding, improved platform capabilities and increased development activity are supporting their use across a wider range of disease targets. Their continued progress highlights the importance of targeted approaches in the evolution of personalized treatment strategies.

Oncolytic Virus Therapies Build Commercial Traction

Oncolytic virus therapies are showing emerging commercial traction but remain a niche modality. Development activity is supported by their potential role in oncology, including use alongside other treatment approaches. Wider adoption will require further clinical validation, effective patient selection, manufacturing readiness and evidence of differentiated therapeutic value.

Core Precision Medicine Enablers Support Adoption

Core precision medicine enablers are strengthening adoption across research, clinical development and healthcare delivery. Biomarker discovery, genomic analysis, companion diagnostics, data integration and advanced analytical capabilities are helping organizations identify suitable patient populations, refine clinical trial strategies and support treatment decisions. These capabilities are increasingly important as therapeutic pipelines become more specialized and require greater alignment between diagnostics, drug development and care delivery.

Report Scope



Assesses how precision and personalized medicine is transforming disease treatment paradigms and the provision of healthcare.

Reviews the development of gene-modified cell therapies, cell therapies, gene therapy, antisense oligonucleotides and oncolytic virus therapies.

Examines the factors driving investment in PPM research and development, including improved outcomes, increased quality of life and the potential benefits of curative therapies.

Highlights the shift from reactive to proactive care and the growing importance of patient-specific treatment strategies. Evaluates the core technologies and clinical capabilities supporting precision medicine adoption.

Overall, the report presents a focused assessment of the modalities, market drivers and enabling technologies influencing the future of precision and personalized medicine. It provides insight into how innovation across targeted therapies may affect clinical development, commercial strategy and healthcare delivery.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Introduction

Market Overview

Gene-Modified Cell Therapies

Cell Therapies

Gene Therapies

Antisense Oligonucleotides

Oncolytic Viruses

Case Studies

Important Factors to Consider

CGT Market

Genomics

Biomarkers

Key Takeaways Appendix

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