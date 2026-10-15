SHANDONG JINYU MACHINERY CO., LTD(JINYU)

Precision screw jacks for accurate linear motion and reliable actuator performance.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DEZHOU, China, Oct. 15, 2026 - SHANDONG JINYU MACHINERY CO., LTD, a screw jack and reducer manufacturer located at No. 8, East of Yangguang Road, Tianqu Industrial Park, Decheng District, Dezhou City, Shandong Province, China, has published the technical envelope of its linear actuator platform: three worm gear screw jack families and a ball screw actuator range covered by a CE certificate issued on 13 June 2025, valid to 12 June 2030, under EN ISO 12100:2010 and EN 60204-1:2018.Company data lists lifting capacities from 1 kN to 1,000 kN in the JWM series and 2.5 t to 120 t in the SWL series, strokes from 100 mm to 2,000 mm, and protection ratings from IP54 to IP65. Founded in 1984, the manufacturer operates a 20,000 m2 plant with 258 employees, a 10-person R&D team and an annual output of 10,000 units; roughly 30% of production is exported to the EU, the United States and Asia.Linear Actuation Demand Is Being Re-Specified by AutomationThe linear actuator category Jinyu supplies into is measured differently depending on product scope. A 2024 Vertex AI Search / Cloud report values the global linear actuator market at USD 52.67 billion in 2023 and projects USD 94.3 billion by 2030, attributing growth to industrial automation. Market Research Future estimates the global screw jacks market at USD 14.26 billion in 2024, with a 5.91% CAGR to USD 26.82 billion by 2035. Dataintelo's high-precision screw jack segment is estimated far narrower at USD 1.82 billion, a divergence that reflects different product boundaries rather than conflicting demand signals.Within that market, worm gear screw jacks accounted for the largest share of the screw jack segment at 38.5% in 2025, according to Dataintelo and Persistence Market Research, which link the position to self-locking behaviour and heavy-load capacity. Grand View Research puts Asia-Pacific at 42.3% of linear motion revenue in 2025, driven by manufacturing growth in China and India. Purchasers also face the IEC 62841-1:2014 safety standard, which sets general requirements covering mechanical hazards for motor-operated industrial tools and actuators.Inside the Drive Train: Worm Gear Reduction Sets the Working LimitsA worm gear screw jack converts motor or manual input into vertical travel by driving a threaded screw through a worm gear pair. In Jinyu's published range, that architecture appears in three families distinguished by screw type and speed envelope.SWL series - described as a self-locking screw jack, trapezoidal screw jack and manual or electric screw jack. Lifting capacity 2.5–120 t; lifting speed 0.1–0.6 m/min; stroke 100–2,000 mm; gear ratios 6:1, 8:1, 10:1, 24:1, 32:1; temperature −20 °C to 80 °C; protection IP54–IP55.JWM series - described as a trapezoidal screw jack and low-speed screw jack. Lifting capacity 1–1,000 kN; lifting speed 0.2–1.8 m/min; stroke 100–1,500 mm; gear ratios 5:1, 6:1, 8:1, 10:1, 20:1, 24:1, 32:1; temperature −20 °C to 100 °C; protection IP55–IP65.JWB series - described as a ball screw jack and high-speed screw jack. Lifting capacity 5–500 kN; lifting speed 0.5–5 m/min; stroke 100–1,500 mm; gear ratios 5:1, 6:1, 8:1, 10:1; temperature −20 °C to 80 °C; protection IP55–IP65.The differences are structural rather than cosmetic. Trapezoidal screws in the SWL and JWM families trade travel speed for load-holding behaviour and a wider ratio range extending to 32:1. The JWB family uses a ball screw and reaches the highest travel speed of the three, at 0.5–5 m/min, with ratios limited to the 5:1–10:1 band.Material specifications are consistent across the three series: screws in 40Cr and 45# steel, housings in HT200 cast iron, nuts in bronze CuSn6Zn6Pb3, gears in 40Cr and 42CrMo, and shafts in 45# carbon steel. In worm gear and screw jack practice, pairing a hardened steel screw with a bronze nut concentrates sacrificial wear in the nut, which is the component replaced during overhaul. Clearance retention over reversing cycles depends on hardness, surface finish and lubrication at that interface.Worm tooth geometry is a further design variable in heavy-duty reducers. Cylindrical, enveloping and double-enveloping worm forms differ in contact area between worm and wheel, which affects load distribution and heat generation under continuous duty. Jinyu's manufacturing scope covers worm gear reducers alongside screw jacks, and the company also processes reducers and gear reducers to customer-supplied materials or drawings.A second Jinyu Machinery workshop in Dezhou, where screw jack and reducer assemblies are produced. Image: Jinyu MachineryBall Screw Actuators: Where Precision Is ConfiguredJinyu's ball screw actuator offering is the JWB ball screw jack family. The CE certificate held by the company is registered under the scope 'Ball Screw Actuators', number GTSC20250516012-1-01, issued by GTS on 13 June 2025 for the EU market and citing EN ISO 12100:2010 for machinery risk assessment and EN 60204-1:2018 for electrical equipment of machines. The company's certificate record lists the SWL, JWM and JWB worm gear screw jack series among related products.On the mechanical side, JWB parameters cover 5–500 kN of lifting capacity, 0.5–5 m/min of lifting speed, 100–1,500 mm of stroke and IP55–IP65 protection, within an operating window of −20 °C to 80 °C. The series is listed for high-speed automation production lines, robotic equipment, precision lifting platforms, logistics conveying, aerospace auxiliary equipment and CNC machine tools.Selection within that family therefore turns on four checkable variables: load, speed, stroke and ingress protection. Where an application must hold a load without continuous motor torque, the trapezoidal screw families cover a comparable load band with self-locking behaviour rather than with a brake.Self-Locking as a Load-Holding FunctionJinyu's published product description identifies the SWL family as a self-locking screw jack. Self-locking in a screw jack arises from the lead angle and friction condition of the thread pair: the load does not back-drive the screw once input torque is removed. That property matters where an elevated load must be held without continuous motor torque. Metallurgy, lifting platforms, water conservancy, construction, stage equipment and grain and oil processing are among the industries listed for the SWL series.Whether a specific unit self-locks depends on the selected ratio, screw lead and applied load. It should be confirmed against the quoted configuration rather than assumed uniform across a series - a practical limit that applies across the screw jack industry, not only to this supplier.Field Record: 80 Units in an Italian Strip Finishing LineThe most documented application of Jinyu screw jacks outside China is a synchronous lifting system supplied to an industrial automation OEM and metallurgical equipment manufacturer in Italy. According to company records, the installation comprises 80 units of the JWM series worm gear screw jack forming a synchronous lifting system for a Danieli strip finishing line, with a reported service duration of eight years.Company records describe the outcome as stable multi-point synchronous lifting with high positioning accuracy, reliable self-locking and continuous operation in a harsh metallurgical environment. Self-locking safety, low maintenance, energy saving and a compact structure are cited as the operating highlights, and the application is located in Italy.For buyers assessing multi-point lifting systems, the engineering point is mechanical rather than promotional: screw jacks are synchronised by connecting shafts and couplings, so lift accuracy at each point depends on uniform gear ratios, screw lead accuracy and the rigidity of the drive train - not on the control cabinet alone.Customization, Capacity and the Procurement EnvelopeJinyu offers ODM production and customization across size, load, stroke, gear ratio, voltage, logo and material. Stainless steel screw jack variants and electric or manual drive options are available as customized configurations. The company also provides customized processing for reducers and gear reducers according to customer-supplied materials or drawings.Published production terms are a minimum order quantity of one unit, a lead time of 30–45 days and a monthly capacity of 10,000 units. Quality control is described as 100% testing, with pre-shipment test as the stated acceptance criterion. Delivery terms are FOB or CIF, payment terms are 30/70, and after-sales support is provided remotely.For buyers moving from evaluation to execution, those terms frame the questions that decide an order: whether the required load, stroke and ratio fall inside a standard series or need a customized configuration; whether a 30–45 day window fits the project schedule; and what documentation accompanies the pre-shipment test.Compliance RecordJinyu holds three management system certificates issued by XQCC. ISO 9001 certificate 0350423Q30363ROM, against GB/T 19001-2016 / ISO 9001:2015, was issued on 12 June 2023 with an expiry date of 11 June 2026. ISO 14001 certificate 0350424E20279ROM, against GB/T 24001-2016 / ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001 certificate 0350424S30278ROM, against GB/T 45001-2020 / ISO 45001:2018, were both issued on 29 July 2024 and run to 28 July 2027. The latter two cover the manufacture and service of reducers - including worm gear reducers and worm gear screw jacks - and accessories.On product compliance, the CE certificate for ball screw actuators (GTSC20250516012-1-01, GTS) is valid to 12 June 2030 for the EU market.Market ImpactThe supplier landscape for screw jacks and linear actuators includes Power Jacks Limited, Joyce Dayton Corp, ZIMM Group and Thomson Industries, according to Dataintelo. Jinyu competes in the same segment from a Dezhou base with a stated 10,000-unit monthly capacity and a 30–45 day lead time, and its public certification record covers both EU machinery safety for ball screw actuators and internationally recognised management systems.Two demand conditions shape the segment. Stainless steel screw jacks are increasingly used in offshore wind and food processing, where corrosion resistance governs specification, according to Thomson Linear and Dataintelo. Separately, the 38.5% share held by worm gear screw jacks within the screw jack segment indicates continued preference for self-locking, heavy-load lifting in infrastructure and metallurgical work rather than purely speed-oriented drives.Closing OutlookFor procurement teams in the evaluation and execution stages, linear actuator selection is increasingly settled on documented parameters rather than brand claims. Load, speed, stroke, ratio, protection class, material pairing and certification scope can all be checked before an order is placed.For Jinyu, the test is whether published envelopes - 1,000 kN in the JWM series, 5 m/min in the JWB series, IP65 protection and strokes to 2,000 mm depending on series - hold across customized configurations and international projects. The Italian installation, reported at eight years of service, remains the company's principal external reference for that question.

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How Jinyu Machinery Engineers Screw Jacks for Linear Actuator Precision News Provided By Htnxt October 15, 2026, 08:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry



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