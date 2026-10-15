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Trump: “Leakers Should Be Shot” After Iran Strike Leak

Trump: “Leakers Should Be Shot” After Iran Strike Leak


Date: 2026-10-15 04:46:15

(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that “leakers should be shot,” asserting that he scrapped a planned strike on Iran after its timing was leaked to news outlets.

Speaking at a rally in Arizona, Trump escalated his rhetoric against those he blamed for the disclosure.

“Leakers should be, in my opinion, leakers should be shot. In the old days, we used to shoot leakers,” he told a rally in Arizona.

Trump said B-2 stealth bombers were dispatched “to make sure that they don’t have a nuclear weapon” and that “Iran was waiting” for them.

He then turned his anger on the unnamed source of the leak.

“Somebody leaked, some sleazebag. They ought to go to jail and be shot. For the rest of their life, they should be in jail,” he said.

Trump claimed the leaked details were precise, extending to the departure and arrival times of the aircraft.

“They leaked that we were leaving at 12:07 from Missouri, and it was in the New York Times, CNN. They leaked the time we were leaving, the time we were arriving,” Trump added.

Two days later, he said, the operation went forward at the same hour.

“That was the only time that they didn’t expect us,” he said.

Trump branded leakers “the scum of the earth,” adding they “should be dealt with very, very strongly.”

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