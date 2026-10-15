q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

q.beyond's new orders in third quarter of 2026 almost match figure for whole of first half of 2026

15.10.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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q's new orders in third quarter of 2026 almost match figure for whole of first half of 2026

Order volumes in first nine months of 2026 up 22% to € 101.6 million Strong growth in healthcare business thanks to new GITG subsidiary Cologne, 15 October 2026. At € 49.7 million, the volume of new orders placed with q.beyond AG in the third quarter of 2026 was almost as high as the figure for the first half of 2026 (H1 2026: € 51.9 million). At the end of the first nine months, order volumes from new and existing customers totalled € 101.6 million, 22% ahead of the previous year's figure. Rising new orders create strong foundation for revenue growth “Our business is gaining momentum”, comments q.beyond's CEO Thies Rixen.“Thanks to our focused approach, sovereign IT services, and all-round AI expertise, we are convincing growing numbers of customers.” The latest success was also linked to the reorganisation of the company's sales activities, with the upturn in the overall economy also playing a role. Rixen expects the company to continue successfully attracting new business in the coming quarters as well:“We are currently building a strong foundation for revenue growth in the year ahead.” Key contributions to q.beyond's new order growth also came for the first time from its new GITG subsidiary, an SAP healthcare specialist in which the company acquired a 51% stake in the summer. This digital pioneer in the healthcare sector has a turnkey successor solution based on S/4HANA to replace the IS-H sector solution, which SAP has announced will be discontinued in 2030. Together with q.beyond, GITG's experts are able to ensure a smooth transition in core patient management and billing systems while covering all hospital IT requirements in terms of security, cloud, managed services, and AI. USP in growing healthcare IT market GITG meant that q.beyond had a USP in the market, observed Rixen:“Following this takeover, we are now one of the leading IT providers in the healthcare sector.” The aim for the coming months was to gain further hospitals and hospital chains as cooperation partners and to accelerate their digitalisation. With around 40 members, GITG's team had access to all of q.beyond's resources in Germany and its nearshoring locations in Latvia, Romania, and Spain. Explains Rixen:“We combine proven sector expertise with extensive IT and AI competence and offer competitive costs and first-class 24/7 service. That provides us with a crucial head start in a growing market.”

About q.beyond AG:

q.beyond is the leading IT partner for SMEs. We solve the technological challenges our European customers face and make their business models fit for the future. This way, we enhance our customers' business value. We do so by implementing sovereign IT solutions and drawing on our proprietary, certified AI data centres. Our strong team of more than 1,000 specialists combines sector expertise with technical excellence. Core focuses of our activities include public and private clouds, operating business-critical applications based on Microsoft and SAP technologies, artificial intelligence, and IT security. Publicly listed, q.beyond is present across Germany and has locations in Latvia, Spain, Romania, India, and the USA.

Contact:

q.beyond AG

Arne Thull

Head of Investor Relations/Mergers & Acquisitions

T +49 221 669-8724

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15.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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