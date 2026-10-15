Panasonic Connect Europe / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

PANASONIC FC7 LAPTOP DELIVERS PREMIUM MOBILITY, DURABILITY & PERFORMANCE

15.10.2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST

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Designed, developed, and engineered in Japan, the Let's note Copilot+ PC combines superior AI-ready performance, usability, and proven durability for mobile business users. WIESBADEN, Germany, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic has launched its Let's note CF-FC7 professional business laptop, marking the debut of the Let's note brand in Europe. The FC7 brings three decades of Panasonic expertise in premium mobile computing to European businesses. It combines ultra-lightweight mobility, AI-ready performance, ergonomic usability, and robust reliability. The FC7 is available immediately.



Designed and Built in Japan Unlike many business laptop manufacturers that design, develop, engineer, and assemble their products across multiple countries, all stages of the FC7 are completed in close proximity at Panasonic's Kobe and Osaka facilities. This provides Panasonic with complete oversight of the manufacturing process and supply chain, enabling it to deliver dependable build quality, durability, and usability that organisations trust from Panasonic. AI-Ready Performance The FC7 is Panasonic's first Let's note Copilot+ PC, providing users with an AI-ready platform capable of supporting demanding workloads while enabling data to be collected, stored and analysed on the device. Equipped with a 512GB SSD, 16GB LPDDR5x memory, and the latest Intel®CoreTM Ultra 5 Processor 335 powering Intel vPro®, the FC7 delivers the performance, responsiveness and efficiency required for modern business applications on Windows 11 Pro. Maximising Usability Weighing just over 1kg, the FC7 blends performance and mobility for users. Its removable battery provides up to 12.5 hours on a single charge when tested using MobileMark® 30 at 250cd/m2 brightness. The integrated battery management function helps extend long-term battery health through gradual charging. The 14-inch WUXGA display and 16:10 aspect ratio provides additional screen space for business applications and multitasking. It also incorporates the Let's note iconic circular touchpad – unique in the professional premium laptop market – enabling intuitive vertical and horizontal scrolling without requiring users to move their palms across a conventional square touchpad. The FC7 features HDMI, Gigabit LAN, USB-A, ThunderboltTM 4 ports, with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth v5.4 connectivity. Long-Term Reliability Panasonic applies decades of experience from its TOUGHBOOK rugged notebook range, to the FC7, including extensive and prolonged in-house testing of critical components. It has undergone proprietary vibration and drop tests based on MIL-STD-810H. The FC7's magnesium alloy construction balances durability with portability, with the black exterior featuring a ceramic coating hardness level of 4H. This helps to protect against scratches and wear.







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