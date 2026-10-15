Pakistan Calls Makkah Defense Alliance Historic Step for Regional Stability
(MENAFN) Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday described the Makkah Defense Alliance as a “historic" milestone for regional peace, unity and stability, while renewing Islamabad’s “unwavering commitment” to safeguarding Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.
Sharif made the statements during a meeting with the alliance’s newly appointed secretary-general, retired Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood, who outlined plans to advance defense and strategic cooperation under the agreement, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.
Mahmood was named the first secretary-general of the defense alliance linking Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in August.
Under the agreement, an attack against any member is considered an attack against all participating countries.
The meeting took place as tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group have intensified in recent weeks.
Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the kingdom, saying Islamabad stands "shoulder to shoulder” with Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia has experienced missile and drone attacks amid renewed hostilities with the Houthis, following the collapse in July of a truce in the prolonged conflict involving Yemen’s coalition government.
The Houthis have repeatedly targeted Saudi airports, oil installations and tankers.
Sharif made the statements during a meeting with the alliance’s newly appointed secretary-general, retired Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood, who outlined plans to advance defense and strategic cooperation under the agreement, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.
Mahmood was named the first secretary-general of the defense alliance linking Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in August.
Under the agreement, an attack against any member is considered an attack against all participating countries.
The meeting took place as tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group have intensified in recent weeks.
Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the kingdom, saying Islamabad stands "shoulder to shoulder” with Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia has experienced missile and drone attacks amid renewed hostilities with the Houthis, following the collapse in July of a truce in the prolonged conflict involving Yemen’s coalition government.
The Houthis have repeatedly targeted Saudi airports, oil installations and tankers.
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