PM Modi Highlights Ladakh's Sporting Potential, Unveils Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the immense sporting potential of the region and said that the youth of Ladakh have carved out a unique identity in fields like ice hockey, winter sports, and mountaineering. Addressing a virtual gathering after inaugurating and dedicating five major development projects worth around Rs 3,350 crore in Ladakh, covering airport infrastructure, strategic road connectivity, renewable energy, cultural heritage conservation, and water security, PM Modi said, "Ladakh has immense potential in sports as well. The youth here have carved out a unique identity in fields like ice hockey, winter sports, and mountaineering."

Promoting Sports Talent in Ladakh

Outlining initiatives to support local athletes, the Prime Minister added, "I am pleased that efforts are being made to promote sports talents through the new sports policy in Ladakh. Our effort is to ensure that the youth here receive better training and facilities, and that they achieve new accomplishments at the national and international levels."

Education and Youth Empowerment

Shifting focus to education and youth empowerment, PM Modi stated, "Our special focus is on the younger generation of Ladakh. We want the youth here to receive quality education, have opportunities to learn new technologies, and not have to depend on other cities. That is why a major Centre of Excellence is being established in Leh."

He further noted, "Proposals to set up satellite campuses of IIT Jammu and IIM Jammu are also being taken forward. These initiatives will provide the youth of Ladakh with better opportunities for higher education, research, and new skills within their own region."

Major Infrastructure Boost

Enhanced Road Connectivity

Detailing the infrastructure strides in the region, the Prime Minister spoke about the newly inaugurated Nimmu Padum Darcha road. "Today, the Nimmu Padum Darcha road has been dedicated to the people of Ladakh. Around 2,500 crore rupees have been spent on this. A journey that once took around 12 hours can now be completed in approximately 3 hours. This will not only save travel time but also significantly benefit trade and commerce along this road," he said.

Upgrades in Power and Aviation

Highlighting power and aviation sector upgrades, PM Modi added, "Today, the Sanok Hydroelectric Project and its associated transmission line have also been inaugurated." Speaking on the newly inaugurated Kushok Bakula Rinpoche Airport Terminal Building in Leh, the Prime Minister stated, "Built at a cost of about Rs 650 crore, this terminal will increase the annual passenger capacity of this airport from 10 lakh to about 35 lakh. The number of flights here can also increase up to three times. This is the country's first airport terminal in India equipped with geothermal heating facilities. Our effort is to develop modern infrastructure in Ladakh while taking complete care of the environment here." (ANI)

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