Amit Shah Says Naxalism Over In Bastar, Highlights Tribals' Suffering

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Naxalism had ended in the Bastar, highlighting the suffering of tribal communities in Bastar over five decades of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE). He stated that more than 3,600 persons with disabilities benefited from an assistive devices distribution drive under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.

The Union Home Minister attended the ceremony via Video Conference for the distribution of assistive devices to persons with disabilities, including Naxal violence-affected people. Addressing the distribution ceremony, Shah said the initiative, held in Jagdalpur between October 5 and 7, benefited more than 3,600 persons with disabilities, including over 1,570 beneficiaries in Bastar alone. "Between 5th and 7th October, this event was held in Jagdalpur. More than 3600 Divyangs benefited from it. In Bastar alone, there were more than 1570 beneficiaries. This number reflects the pain of Bastar. Rampant Naxalism across 5 decades has widely affected the poor tribals of Bastar. This number reflects this to the whole world," Shah said.

Impact of Decades of Naxal Violence

Highlighting the impact of decades of Naxal violence on tribal communities in Chhattisgarh, the Home Minister said the number of persons with disabilities in the region reflected the extent of suffering inflicted by the insurgency. "How five decades of Naxalism have afflicted Chhattisgarh can be gauged from the number of people with disabilities. There is no greater violation of human rights than when you plant an IED and blow off someone's arm or leg," he said.

Shah said the initiative was part of nationwide programmes being organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years as head of government. He expressed satisfaction that tribal people who had suffered disabilities due to Naxalism were being provided with artificial limbs under the campaign. "On the completion of 25 years as Head of Government by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such Seva Sankalp Abhiyan are being run across the country. I am delighted that under this, tribals in Chhattisgarh who suffered disabilities due to Naxalism are being provided with artificial limbs," Shah said.

Centre's Commitment to Eradicate Naxalism

Reiterating the Centre's commitment to eliminating Naxalism, Shah said the Prime Minister had set a deadline of March 31, 2026, to end the menace. "Modi ji had resolved that we will end Naxalism before 31 March 2026. I am happy that Naxalism is over today," the Home Minister said.

The 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' includes the distribution of assistive devices to people affected by Naxalite violence and other persons with disabilities in Chhattisgarh. The initiative seeks to support those whose lives have been affected by violence and disability, particularly in the tribal-dominated Bastar region.

Chhattisgarh CM on Naxalism Eradication

Earlier on Sunday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated that one of the greatest benefits the state has received under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the decisive move toward the eradication of Naxalism. "After he (Narendra Modi) became Prime Minister, one of the biggest benefits Chhattisgarh has received is the end of Naxalism... Naxalism was a major obstacle and a menace to the development of Chhattisgarh. We used to wonder whether it would ever end and whether the innocent people of Bastar would continue to remain deprived of development," the Chief Minister said.

Home Minister's Earlier Statement

Earlier in March, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the Bastar region is Naxal-free. He said that when a target was set at a meeting in January 2024, many felt it was not possible to achieve it. Shah said the goal has been achieved with the hard work of security forces. "Today, we have finally arrived at the day when Bastar is Naxal-free. On January 21, 2024, we decided in a closed room to end Naxalism by March 31, 2026. We made this announcement in August 2024. At the time, many said it was not possible and that such decisions are not taken in closed rooms. Now, we have achieved our goal," he said while addressing the gathering in the Jagdalpur area of Bastar. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)