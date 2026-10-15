Sisi Draws Red Line: No One Will Touch Egypt’s Constitution
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi declared Wednesday that nobody will be permitted to interfere with the nation’s Constitution, and he cautioned that disinformation drives are being used to warp public awareness and stir unrest.
Addressing the 44th Cultural Symposium of the Armed Forces, Sisi said the charter carries the approval of the Egyptian people and cannot be breached.
“The country has a constitution—a constitution that the people approved for the state,” the president said, adding that “no one will touch it.”
Sisi tied the defense of the Constitution directly to national stability. Rumors and calculated efforts to distort public understanding, he argued, can inflame tensions and erode the state from within.
Over recent months, he said, rumors and attempts to agitate public opinion have been part of a broader push to destabilize Egypt and foment unrest. He urged state institutions and society at large to share the burden of countering such campaigns by building public awareness and setting the facts straight.
The president also cautioned that exposing the country to turmoil like that of 2011 would carry grave consequences for Egypt’s stability and its capacity to endure.
He called on Egyptians of every age to stay loyal to their country, sharpen their awareness and push back against efforts to fracture national cohesion.
“Fortify your country against this conspiracy. I am not saying fortify the president,” Sisi said, stressing that protecting the state must come before protecting any individual.
Addressing the 44th Cultural Symposium of the Armed Forces, Sisi said the charter carries the approval of the Egyptian people and cannot be breached.
“The country has a constitution—a constitution that the people approved for the state,” the president said, adding that “no one will touch it.”
Sisi tied the defense of the Constitution directly to national stability. Rumors and calculated efforts to distort public understanding, he argued, can inflame tensions and erode the state from within.
Over recent months, he said, rumors and attempts to agitate public opinion have been part of a broader push to destabilize Egypt and foment unrest. He urged state institutions and society at large to share the burden of countering such campaigns by building public awareness and setting the facts straight.
The president also cautioned that exposing the country to turmoil like that of 2011 would carry grave consequences for Egypt’s stability and its capacity to endure.
He called on Egyptians of every age to stay loyal to their country, sharpen their awareness and push back against efforts to fracture national cohesion.
“Fortify your country against this conspiracy. I am not saying fortify the president,” Sisi said, stressing that protecting the state must come before protecting any individual.
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