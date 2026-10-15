Houthis Claim Missile Struck Saudi Jet Amid Airport Attacks
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi group said late Wednesday it struck a Saudi fighter jet with a surface-to-air missile over the northern province of Saada, a claim that Saudi authorities have not yet addressed.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the missile scored a direct hit, leaving the aircraft at risk of crashing. He identified the plane as a Saudi Typhoon fighter that had taken off from an airbase in Taif, in western Saudi Arabia. There was no immediate comment from Riyadh.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Houthis also claimed they targeted King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, with a ballistic missile. Both claims come amid a string of attacks on Saudi airports. A tally by a Turkish news agency, based on official statements, found that 10 attacks hit five airports between Oct. 5 and 11, killing 20 people, wounding hundreds and disrupting air travel.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis since 2015. The group has held the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces since 2014. The latest escalation began in July, after the collapse of a truce reached in 2022.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the missile scored a direct hit, leaving the aircraft at risk of crashing. He identified the plane as a Saudi Typhoon fighter that had taken off from an airbase in Taif, in western Saudi Arabia. There was no immediate comment from Riyadh.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Houthis also claimed they targeted King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, with a ballistic missile. Both claims come amid a string of attacks on Saudi airports. A tally by a Turkish news agency, based on official statements, found that 10 attacks hit five airports between Oct. 5 and 11, killing 20 people, wounding hundreds and disrupting air travel.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis since 2015. The group has held the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces since 2014. The latest escalation began in July, after the collapse of a truce reached in 2022.
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