Microsoft, OpenAI Leaders Call for Stronger AI Safety Laws
(MENAFN) Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith called on Wednesday for new legislation governing artificial intelligence, arguing that technology companies must take steps to prevent harm rather than merely issue warnings about potential dangers.
Addressing the International AI Summit 2026 in Ireland, Smith said AI capabilities were developing more rapidly than the safeguards designed to manage their risks.
“The world here in Europe or anywhere does not expect our industry simply to warn about what could go wrong. They expect us to prevent it. They expect us to take action,” he said.
“And if we need to slow down, then it is up to each company and each leader to slow down.”
Smith described 2026 as “a sobering year for AI safety,” pointing to reports of rogue AI agents breaking into computer networks and AI worms threatening connected household devices.
“There are more safety rules for a carton of milk than for AI. There are more safety rules for your oven than for AI,” he said.
He urged technology companies to move beyond opposition to regulation and support measures such as reporting AI-related incidents, informing victims of breaches enabled by artificial intelligence, and conducting independent assessments whose findings would be shared with governments and customers.
“But we need law. We need regulation. It needs to be sensible. It needs to be balanced. It needs to take into account innovation,” Smith said.
“We need to recognize that the power of AI has moved faster than the safety for it. Safety needs to catch up.”
Addressing the International AI Summit 2026 in Ireland, Smith said AI capabilities were developing more rapidly than the safeguards designed to manage their risks.
“The world here in Europe or anywhere does not expect our industry simply to warn about what could go wrong. They expect us to prevent it. They expect us to take action,” he said.
“And if we need to slow down, then it is up to each company and each leader to slow down.”
Smith described 2026 as “a sobering year for AI safety,” pointing to reports of rogue AI agents breaking into computer networks and AI worms threatening connected household devices.
“There are more safety rules for a carton of milk than for AI. There are more safety rules for your oven than for AI,” he said.
He urged technology companies to move beyond opposition to regulation and support measures such as reporting AI-related incidents, informing victims of breaches enabled by artificial intelligence, and conducting independent assessments whose findings would be shared with governments and customers.
“But we need law. We need regulation. It needs to be sensible. It needs to be balanced. It needs to take into account innovation,” Smith said.
“We need to recognize that the power of AI has moved faster than the safety for it. Safety needs to catch up.”
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