Ecuador Plans 10-Day Coastal Curfew After 40 Percent Crime Drop
(MENAFN) Ecuador will impose another curfew across its coastal provinces from Nov. 1 to 10 as part of a fresh wave of security operations against organized crime, President Daniel Noboa announced on Wednesday.
“We are going to carry out a new series of special operations between Nov. 1 and 10, with a curfew in the coastal provinces,” Noboa said in an interview with a local radio station.
The president gave no details on which provinces would be covered or the hours the restrictions would apply, and the government has yet to publish an executive decree making the measure official. Authorities are expected to name the provinces and spell out the rules in a forthcoming decree. The curfew, the fourth this year, will overlap with Ecuador’s early November holiday period.
Noboa credited the previous curfew, in force from Sept. 17 to 30 in Guayas, Los Rios, Manabi and El Oro provinces, with cutting crime by 40%. He also pointed to a drop in extortion, saying operations had weakened criminal groups by going after their finances and leadership. That curfew barred movement between midnight and 5 am local time and was the third of its kind this year, he said.
Security forces seized more than eight metric tons of drugs in September, the president said, estimating that the seizures cost criminal organizations roughly $400 million.
Ecuador has been under a declaration of internal armed conflict since 2024, when Noboa designated criminal gangs as terrorist organizations and escalated military and police operations against them. The country recorded approximately 9,300 homicides in 2025, a record high, according to figures cited by the Interior Ministry.
“We are going to carry out a new series of special operations between Nov. 1 and 10, with a curfew in the coastal provinces,” Noboa said in an interview with a local radio station.
The president gave no details on which provinces would be covered or the hours the restrictions would apply, and the government has yet to publish an executive decree making the measure official. Authorities are expected to name the provinces and spell out the rules in a forthcoming decree. The curfew, the fourth this year, will overlap with Ecuador’s early November holiday period.
Noboa credited the previous curfew, in force from Sept. 17 to 30 in Guayas, Los Rios, Manabi and El Oro provinces, with cutting crime by 40%. He also pointed to a drop in extortion, saying operations had weakened criminal groups by going after their finances and leadership. That curfew barred movement between midnight and 5 am local time and was the third of its kind this year, he said.
Security forces seized more than eight metric tons of drugs in September, the president said, estimating that the seizures cost criminal organizations roughly $400 million.
Ecuador has been under a declaration of internal armed conflict since 2024, when Noboa designated criminal gangs as terrorist organizations and escalated military and police operations against them. The country recorded approximately 9,300 homicides in 2025, a record high, according to figures cited by the Interior Ministry.
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