US Court Halts Penalties Against Human Rights Groups Working with ICC
(MENAFN) A US federal judge has prevented the Trump administration from imposing penalties on two human rights organizations for engaging with the International Criminal Court (ICC), ruling that the restrictions violate constitutional protections for freedom of speech.
US District Judge Jesse Furman issued a preliminary injunction, finding that the federal ban on providing services to ICC personnel under sanctions regulates speech based on its content and does not meet the strict scrutiny standard required by the Constitution.
The decision prevents federal agencies from imposing civil fines of up to $377,700 or criminal sentences of up to 20 years in prison under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act against the plaintiffs, Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) and the Taxpayer Alliance Against Genocide (TAAG).
DAWN had regularly submitted evidence concerning alleged war crimes under Article 15 of the Rome Statute. TAAG was established to prepare similar submissions but had refrained from filing them because of concerns about potential prosecution.
The two organizations welcomed the court's decision and said they would immediately resume sending evidence to the tribunal. They also plan to restore formal coordination with UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese and renew engagement with Palestinian human rights organizations, including Al-Haq, Al Mezan and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights.
US District Judge Jesse Furman issued a preliminary injunction, finding that the federal ban on providing services to ICC personnel under sanctions regulates speech based on its content and does not meet the strict scrutiny standard required by the Constitution.
The decision prevents federal agencies from imposing civil fines of up to $377,700 or criminal sentences of up to 20 years in prison under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act against the plaintiffs, Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) and the Taxpayer Alliance Against Genocide (TAAG).
DAWN had regularly submitted evidence concerning alleged war crimes under Article 15 of the Rome Statute. TAAG was established to prepare similar submissions but had refrained from filing them because of concerns about potential prosecution.
The two organizations welcomed the court's decision and said they would immediately resume sending evidence to the tribunal. They also plan to restore formal coordination with UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese and renew engagement with Palestinian human rights organizations, including Al-Haq, Al Mezan and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights.
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