Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Lebanon, Iran Call for Diplomatic Solutions to Regional Conflicts

Lebanon, Iran Call for Diplomatic Solutions to Regional Conflicts


Date: 2026-10-15 04:38:30

(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun spoke by phone with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday to discuss the regional situation and recent developments, according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency.

Both officials emphasized the importance of pursuing diplomatic efforts as a way to resolve conflicts across the region, the statement said.

During the conversation, Araghchi also called for an end to Israeli attacks on Lebanon and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from areas occupied in southern Lebanon, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

The Iranian foreign minister briefed Aoun on Tehran’s diplomatic initiatives over the past several days and weeks. They also discussed strengthening bilateral ties and maintaining communication and consultations between officials from both countries, the ministry added.

The phone call took place amid continued regional tensions. Israel continues to carry out attacks in Lebanon despite a US-backed framework agreement that provides for a gradual withdrawal from Lebanese territory. Meanwhile, Iran and the United States remain in disagreement over maritime navigation through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz as tensions at sea persist.

MENAFN15102026000045017640ID1111812626


MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search