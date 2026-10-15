Fishing Boat Disappearance Leaves One Dead, Two Missing off Scotland
(MENAFN) One man has died and two others remain missing after a fishing boat disappeared near Scotland’s Outer Hebrides, according to reports on Wednesday.
HM Coastguard received an alert about the missing vessel at approximately 9:20 p.m. local time (2020 GMT) on Tuesday. The boat was reportedly operating off Port of Ness on the Isle of Lewis.
Authorities confirmed that a man’s body had been recovered, while the other two men aboard the vessel remained unaccounted for. Three people were on the boat when it went missing.
A large-scale search operation has been launched, involving a coastguard aircraft, two coastguard helicopters, six coastguard rescue teams, two Royal National Lifeboat Institution lifeboats, a local vessel and Police Scotland, according to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
HM Coastguard received an alert about the missing vessel at approximately 9:20 p.m. local time (2020 GMT) on Tuesday. The boat was reportedly operating off Port of Ness on the Isle of Lewis.
Authorities confirmed that a man’s body had been recovered, while the other two men aboard the vessel remained unaccounted for. Three people were on the boat when it went missing.
A large-scale search operation has been launched, involving a coastguard aircraft, two coastguard helicopters, six coastguard rescue teams, two Royal National Lifeboat Institution lifeboats, a local vessel and Police Scotland, according to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
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