African Regions Lead Global Progress in Disaster Resilience
(MENAFN) African regions have achieved the fastest worldwide improvements in people’s ability to withstand disasters and recover from their effects since 2023, according to a major international study.
North Africa recorded the strongest regional progress, with its resilience score increasing by five points. Southern Africa followed with a four-point rise, while Eastern Africa and Central and Western Africa each improved by three points, according to the latest World Risk Poll report released on Tuesday.
The progress was associated with broader internet access, better household disaster preparedness and stronger financial resilience in countries such as Algeria, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria and Uganda.
However, the findings do not indicate that Africa has become the world’s most disaster-resilient continent. Rather, they highlight that African regions achieved the most rapid improvements over the period covered by the research.
The fourth edition of the World Risk Poll was carried out by Gallup in 2025, gathering responses from more than 143,000 people across 140 countries and territories.
The report’s Resilience Index evaluates the ability of individuals and communities to withstand major disruptions and recover afterward, using a scale ranging from zero to 100. Its assessment covers personal resilience, household preparedness, community support and broader social conditions.
Despite the progress recorded across Africa, significant gaps remain in access to disaster alerts. In Central and Western Africa, only 47% of adults who had experienced a disaster reported receiving a warning.
North Africa recorded the strongest regional progress, with its resilience score increasing by five points. Southern Africa followed with a four-point rise, while Eastern Africa and Central and Western Africa each improved by three points, according to the latest World Risk Poll report released on Tuesday.
The progress was associated with broader internet access, better household disaster preparedness and stronger financial resilience in countries such as Algeria, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria and Uganda.
However, the findings do not indicate that Africa has become the world’s most disaster-resilient continent. Rather, they highlight that African regions achieved the most rapid improvements over the period covered by the research.
The fourth edition of the World Risk Poll was carried out by Gallup in 2025, gathering responses from more than 143,000 people across 140 countries and territories.
The report’s Resilience Index evaluates the ability of individuals and communities to withstand major disruptions and recover afterward, using a scale ranging from zero to 100. Its assessment covers personal resilience, household preparedness, community support and broader social conditions.
Despite the progress recorded across Africa, significant gaps remain in access to disaster alerts. In Central and Western Africa, only 47% of adults who had experienced a disaster reported receiving a warning.
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