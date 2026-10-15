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Plane Crash Claims Six Lives in Wisconsin

Plane Crash Claims Six Lives in Wisconsin


Date: 2026-10-15 04:33:27

(MENAFN) Six people died when a small aircraft crashed in Wisconsin, authorities reported.

The accident took place at around 9:31 p.m. local time on Tuesday (0231 GMT Wednesday) in Dellona, approximately 40 miles (64.4 kilometers) northwest of Madison, the state capital.

Five adults and one child were killed in the crash, according to an official statement from local authorities. The victims’ identities had not been released at the time of the announcement.

Initial reports indicated that the incident caused no damage to nearby buildings and left no one on the ground injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to support local officials as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

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