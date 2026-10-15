Arab Nations Oppose Colombia’s Embassy Move in Jerusalem
(MENAFN) Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Algeria denounced Colombia’s decision to open an embassy in West Jerusalem on Wednesday, arguing that the move breaches international law and threatens the city’s established legal and historical status.
Jordan’s Foreign Ministry announced the kingdom’s rejection of the decision, emphasizing that actions or decisions intended to alter Jerusalem’s status or legal standing are “null and void, illegitimate and without legal effect.”
The ministry reiterated that achieving a just and comprehensive peace requires the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem serving as its capital.
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry also criticized Colombia’s move, describing it as a “blatant violation of international law and relevant international resolutions.” It said the decision runs counter to the international consensus regarding Jerusalem’s legal and historical status.
Riyadh called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council and other relevant parties, to fulfill their “legal and moral responsibilities” and take immediate action to stop what it described as “illegal Israeli policies aimed at imposing a new reality by force and undermining prospects for a just and lasting peace.”
Algeria likewise condemned the embassy opening, characterizing it as a flagrant breach of international law and applicable UN resolutions.
Jordan’s Foreign Ministry announced the kingdom’s rejection of the decision, emphasizing that actions or decisions intended to alter Jerusalem’s status or legal standing are “null and void, illegitimate and without legal effect.”
The ministry reiterated that achieving a just and comprehensive peace requires the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem serving as its capital.
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry also criticized Colombia’s move, describing it as a “blatant violation of international law and relevant international resolutions.” It said the decision runs counter to the international consensus regarding Jerusalem’s legal and historical status.
Riyadh called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council and other relevant parties, to fulfill their “legal and moral responsibilities” and take immediate action to stop what it described as “illegal Israeli policies aimed at imposing a new reality by force and undermining prospects for a just and lasting peace.”
Algeria likewise condemned the embassy opening, characterizing it as a flagrant breach of international law and applicable UN resolutions.
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