Utility Aircraft Market - Global Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021-2031F Market To Reach USD 339.46 Billion As Defense Modernization, Hybrid-Electric Aviation Drive Growth

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Utility Aircraft Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Utility Aircraft Market is forecast to grow from USD 219.71 Billion in 2025 to USD 339.46 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.52%. Growth is being supported by rising demand for aerial connectivity in remote regions, increased investment in military fleet modernization, global pilot training requirements, and the expanding use of aircraft for cargo transport, humanitarian assistance, medical evacuation, agricultural operations, and public safety missions.

Utility aircraft operators increasingly require efficient, adaptable platforms capable of supporting specialized non-scheduled operations. This demand is encouraging the procurement of light fixed-wing airplanes and helicopters that can operate in areas with limited ground infrastructure. Unlike discretionary corporate or leisure aviation, the Global Utility Aircraft Market benefits from essential operational requirements, including logistics, defense readiness, emergency response, and regional connectivity.

Market Drivers: Expanding defense budgets and military modernization programs are key drivers of utility aircraft market growth. Armed forces are replacing aging fleets with cost-efficient, multi-role aircraft capable of supporting pilot training, light transport, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. These platforms can reduce operating costs while accommodating advanced mission systems required for modern defense operations.

Military investment remains strong across training and utility aviation. According to Textron Aviation, in November 2024, the U.S. Navy awarded a contract modification valued at $277 million for the procurement of T-54A multi-engine training aircraft. The award demonstrates continued demand for versatile airframes that can strengthen pilot readiness and support long-term fleet renewal.

Demand for multi-mission and special mission aircraft is also increasing across civil and parapublic operations. Operators are prioritizing aircraft that can be reconfigured for law enforcement, medical evacuation, disaster relief, cargo transport, and other critical applications. This flexibility helps improve fleet utilization and allows organizations to respond more effectively to changing operational requirements.

Recent industry activity reflects this momentum. According to Airbus, in January 2025, the company reported 455 gross helicopter orders for 2024. According to Leonardo, in February 2025, the manufacturer confirmed that it had delivered 191 helicopters during the preceding year. These figures highlight sustained global demand for adaptable rotorcraft and utility aviation platforms.

Market Challenges: Supply chain volatility remains a significant constraint on the Global Utility Aircraft Market. Manufacturers continue to experience shortages of raw materials, forgings, engines, avionics, and other essential components. These bottlenecks can delay production, extend aircraft delivery schedules, and prevent manufacturers from converting strong order backlogs into completed deliveries.

Production constraints also affect operators that depend on timely fleet replacement for medical transport, remote logistics, training, and public service missions. According to the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, the industry shipped 1,772 piston airplanes and 626 turboprop aircraft in 2024. During the same year, shipments included 210 piston helicopters and 746 turbine helicopters. Helicopter production remained nearly unchanged from the previous year, illustrating the continuing impact of industrial and logistical pressures on market expansion.

Market Trends: Hybrid-electric and electric propulsion systems are moving from development programs into flight testing as manufacturers seek to reduce emissions and operating expenses. Hybrid aircraft are receiving particular attention for short-haul and middle-mile cargo missions that require efficient operations and greater independence from conventional runway infrastructure.

According to Textron eAviation, in January 2025, the company completed the maiden hover flight of its Nuuva V300 hybrid-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The milestone supports the continued development of autonomous, long-range cargo platforms and demonstrates progress toward the commercial use of alternative propulsion technologies in utility aviation.

High-performance single-engine turboprops are another important utility aircraft market trend. Operators are selecting these aircraft as fuel-efficient alternatives to light jets and piston twins because they offer a strong combination of speed, range, payload capacity, and access to challenging operating environments. According to Daher, in January 2025, the company reported deliveries of 82 TBM and Kodiak turboprop aircraft during 2024, representing an 11% increase from the previous year.

Key Market Players:



Lockheed Martin Corporation

Airbus SE

Bombardier Inc.

Textron Inc.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Leonardo S.p.A.

Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd.

PlaneSense, Inc.

COMPAGNIE DAHER The Boeing Company

Report Scope: The Global Utility Aircraft Market report evaluates major industry trends and segments the market by rotorcraft, fixed wings, application type, and region.

Utility Aircraft Market, by Rotorcrafts:



Light

Medium Heavy

Utility Aircraft Market, by Fixed Wings:



Turboprop Turboshaft

Utility Aircraft Market, by Application Type:



Military

Cargo Others

Utility Aircraft Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

