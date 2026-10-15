Aircraft Throttle Lever Market - Global Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021-2031F Fleet Modernization And Fly-By-Wire Adoption Propel Market To USD 1.73 Billion By 2031

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Aircraft Throttle Lever Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aircraft Throttle Lever Market is projected to grow from USD 1.22 Billion in 2025 to USD 1.73 Billion by 2031, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.99%. Market expansion is being supported by rising aircraft deliveries, fleet modernization programs, increased defense procurement and the adoption of advanced cockpit technologies.

Growing airframe production is generating sustained demand for high-precision throttle control units across commercial, military, regional and business aviation. According to the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, global airplane shipments reached 2,201 units during the first nine months of 2025. This level of activity demonstrates strong demand for new aircraft and supports continued growth across the aviation component manufacturing industry.

Market Drivers: The procurement of commercial and military aircraft remains a primary driver of the aircraft throttle lever market. Airlines are expanding and renewing fleets to accommodate rising passenger traffic, improve fuel efficiency and enhance operational performance. Defense organizations are also investing in new aircraft to strengthen readiness and replace aging platforms. These purchasing programs create direct demand for throttle quadrant assemblies and other flight deck components used for engine management and thrust control.

Airbus reported in January 2026 that it delivered 793 commercial aircraft to 91 customers during 2025. This production volume highlights the scale of demand for original equipment manufacturing (OEM) cockpit components. In addition, the International Air Transport Association projected global airline industry net profits of $36 billion in June 2025, providing operators with capital to support fleet investment and modernization.

The adoption of fly-by-wire (FBW) throttle control systems is also increasing market value. Aircraft manufacturers are replacing traditional mechanical linkages with electronic active inceptors that provide accurate digital feedback and integrate with automated flight systems. This transition is driving demand for sensor-rich, next-generation cockpit equipment. RTX reported in October 2025 that Collins Aerospace recorded a 16% year-over-year increase in commercial original equipment sales during the third quarter, reflecting strong demand for advanced aviation technologies.

Market Challenges: Supply chain instability and shortages of certified raw materials and electronic sub-components continue to constrain the Global Aircraft Throttle Lever Market. Manufacturers depend on high-grade metals, sensors and specialized electronics that must meet strict aerospace certification requirements. Delays in obtaining these materials can interrupt production, extend delivery schedules and prevent suppliers from meeting the requirements of airframe manufacturers.

The International Air Transport Association reported that the global commercial aircraft backlog reached a record 17,000 units in 2025, with supply chain limitations contributing significantly to delayed production. Although demand for aircraft throttle levers remains strong, restricted manufacturing capacity may limit near-term market expansion and affect supplier revenue.

Market Trends: The emergence of electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft is creating opportunities for simplified flight control interfaces. These platforms increasingly use unified inceptors that combine lift and thrust control, reducing pilot workload and supporting efficient training for high-frequency operations. Aviation International News reported in June 2025 that Eve Air Mobility secured a binding contract for 50 eVTOL aircraft to support air taxi services, indicating growing commercial demand for specialized flight deck controls.

Additive manufacturing is another important trend influencing aircraft throttle lever production. Manufacturers are using 3D printing to produce topology-optimized components that reduce cockpit weight while maintaining structural integrity. The technology can consolidate multiple sub-assemblies into single parts, reduce the need for fasteners and improve production efficiency. In December 2025, Engineer Live reported that Airbus produced more than 25,000 flight-ready 3D-printed parts using Stratasys technology during the year, achieving weight reductions of up to 43% for certain components.

Key Market Players:



Honeywell International Inc.

Raytheon Technologies

Thales Group

Safran S.A.

Moog Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Woodward Inc.

Kawak Aviation Technologies, Inc.

Safran Electronics & Defense BAE Systems plc

Report Scope: The Global Aircraft Throttle Lever Market report evaluates market size, growth drivers, challenges, emerging technologies and industry trends across major aircraft types, demand categories and geographic regions.

Aircraft Throttle Lever Market, by Aircraft Type:



Narrow-body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Regional Aircraft Business Aircraft

Aircraft Throttle Lever Market, by Demand Category:



OEM Replacement

Aircraft Throttle Lever Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

