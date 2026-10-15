Global Aircraft Indicator Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast, 2021-2031F Digital Cockpit Retrofits And Fleet Growth Drive 8.93% CAGR Through 2031

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Aircraft Indicator Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aircraft Indicator Market is projected to grow from USD 0.76 Billion in 2025 to USD 1.27 Billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 8.93%. Growth is supported by rising commercial and military aircraft production, increasing passenger traffic, fleet expansion, and continued investment in modern digital cockpit systems.

Aircraft indicators provide essential flight information, including altitude, airspeed, navigation data, and engine performance. Demand for advanced cockpit instrumentation is increasing as aircraft manufacturers expand production and operators replace aging analog equipment with digital glass cockpit solutions. According to the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, airplane deliveries through the third quarter of 2025 reached USD 19.4 billion, representing a 13.2% increase from the previous year.

Market Drivers: Expanding global air passenger traffic is a major driver of the aircraft indicator market. Airlines are acquiring new aircraft equipped with primary flight displays, engine monitoring instruments, and integrated avionics systems to accommodate rising travel demand and improve operational efficiency. The International Air Transport Association reported an 8.1% year-over-year increase in total global passenger demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers, in November 2024.

Large aircraft order books also support sustained demand for line-fit cockpit indicators. The Boeing Company ended 2024 with 6,245 unfilled commercial aircraft orders, demonstrating the scale of long-term fleet renewal and expansion programs. As manufacturers deliver these aircraft, demand for reliable digital displays, flight instruments, and engine indicators is expected to remain strong.

Avionics retrofitting is another significant growth factor. Commercial, military, and general aviation operators are replacing legacy analog gauges with glass cockpit solutions to improve navigational accuracy, enhance situational awareness, meet evolving safety requirements, and extend aircraft service life. This trend is generating opportunities across the maintenance, repair, and overhaul sector. Honeywell reported 17% organic growth in commercial aerospace aftermarket sales during the fourth quarter of 2024, supported by sustained flight activity and component upgrade demand.

Market Challenges: Supply chain disruptions remain a critical constraint for the Global Aircraft Indicator Market. Manufacturers depend on semiconductors, optical sensors, high-resolution display panels, and other specialized avionics components. Shortages and logistical delays can slow the production of digital glass cockpits and mechanical instruments, extend delivery schedules, and disrupt final aircraft assembly.

The International Air Transport Association reported that the backlog of unfulfilled new aircraft orders reached a record 17,000 aircraft in 2025, with supply chain limitations identified as a primary cause. These delays postpone the procurement and installation of cockpit indicator systems, restrict revenue realization, and prevent suppliers from fully benefiting from strong global demand.

Market Trends: Large-format touchscreen cockpit interfaces are reshaping modern flight decks. Aircraft manufacturers are replacing multiple bezel-controlled displays with consolidated, high-definition touch panels that provide access to navigation, weather, flight, and engine information. Gesture-based controls can streamline pilot workflows, reduce cockpit clutter, and support faster access to critical data. Garmin reported an 18% increase in aviation segment revenue during the third quarter of 2025, driven in part by deliveries of integrated cockpit systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers.

The market is also shifting toward modular and reconfigurable avionics suites. Open-architecture platforms and software-defined indicators allow operators to update functionality, integrate new navigation standards, and modify display configurations without complete hardware replacement. These systems can reduce lifecycle costs while supporting advanced mission computing and future operational requirements. Thales recorded a 9% increase in order intake for the 2024 financial year, supported by continued momentum across its civil and defense aerospace operations.

Key Market Players:



Honeywell International Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies

Thales Group

Avidyne Corporation

Aspen Avionics, Inc.

Mid-Continent Instruments & Avionics, Inc.

Sigma Tek, Inc.

Kelly Manufacturing Company Astronautics Corporation of America

Report Scope: The Global Aircraft Indicator Market report evaluates market size, growth opportunities, industry trends, demand conditions, and segment performance across major aircraft types and geographic regions.

Aircraft Indicator Market, by Type:



Speed Indicator

Turn Indicator Altitude Indicator Others

Aircraft Indicator Market, by Aircraft Type:



Commercial Military

Aircraft Indicator Market, by Demand Category:



OEM Replacement

Aircraft Indicator Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

