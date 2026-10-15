Aircraft Insulation Market - Global Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, And Forecast, 2021-2031F Fleet Modernization And Lightweight Materials Fuel 8.86% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Aircraft Insulation Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aircraft Insulation Market is projected to grow from USD 5.99 Billion in 2025 to USD 9.97 Billion by 2031, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.86%. Market expansion is being supported by recovering air travel, aircraft fleet modernization, higher commercial and private aircraft production, and increasing demand for lightweight thermal and acoustic insulation materials.

Aircraft manufacturers use insulation systems throughout airframes, cabins, and engine compartments to improve temperature control, reduce noise and vibration, and meet strict fire-safety, emissions, and performance standards. As airlines expand and replace aging fleets, demand for advanced aircraft insulation products is expected to increase across fixed wing and rotary wing platforms.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a global aerospace backlog of more than 17,000 aircraft orders in 2025. This substantial order volume indicates sustained long-term demand for aircraft components, including thermal, acoustic, vibration, and electrical insulation systems.

Market Drivers: Rising commercial aircraft deliveries remain a major growth driver for the Global Aircraft Insulation Market. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are accelerating production to address expanding order books, creating additional opportunities for suppliers of fuselage linings, cabin insulation, acoustic barriers, and engine protection systems.

Airbus announced in January 2025 that it delivered 766 commercial aircraft during 2024. Boeing delivered 348 commercial airplanes across its programs during the same period. These delivery volumes underscore the importance of reliable insulation suppliers in supporting aircraft production and global fleet modernization.

Business and general aviation are also contributing to market growth. Private aircraft customers increasingly expect premium cabin acoustics, effective temperature management, and reduced engine noise. These requirements are encouraging manufacturers to adopt high-density, high-efficiency insulation materials that deliver strong performance while meeting strict weight and space limitations. According to the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), global business jet deliveries increased to 764 units in 2024, as reported in February 2025.

Market Challenges: Aerospace supply chain volatility continues to constrain aircraft insulation market growth. Shortages of raw materials, components, and manufacturing capacity can delay aircraft assembly and disrupt insulation shipment schedules. Because insulation products are installed at specific stages of airframe and cabin production, delays affecting upstream components can reduce installation volumes even when demand remains strong.

IATA projected in 2025 that the global aerospace industry would complete approximately 1,802 aircraft deliveries, compared with an earlier expectation of 2,293 units. This shortfall of nearly 500 aircraft limits near-term consumption of insulation materials and delays revenue opportunities for suppliers.

Market Trends: Bio-based and recyclable aircraft insulation materials are gaining attention as manufacturers work to reduce the lifecycle carbon footprint of airframes. The industry is gradually moving away from selected non-recyclable fiberglass and foam products while evaluating renewable materials that can satisfy demanding fire-safety, durability, weight, and thermal performance requirements.

Boeing highlighted this transition in May 2024 through its '2024 ecoDemonstrator' program, which tested cabin interior components, including ceiling panels and floor coverings, manufactured with 25% bio-based resin. Such initiatives demonstrate the aerospace industry's growing focus on circular economy principles and more sustainable cabin materials.

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) are also gaining traction in high-temperature aircraft and engine applications. These lightweight materials can replace heavier metallic shields while providing thermal durability and noise attenuation. In December 2024, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University announced that researchers had tested a lightweight acoustic liner capable of maintaining structural integrity and sound absorption at exhaust temperatures reaching 700C.

Key Market Players:



BASF SE

Hexcel Corporation

3M Company

Rockwool International A/S

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain S.A.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Gurit Holding AG

Report Scope: The Global Aircraft Insulation Market report evaluates industry growth, demand drivers, operational challenges, emerging material technologies, and regional opportunities. Market segmentation includes the following categories:

Aircraft Insulation Market, by Type:



Thermal

Acoustic & Vibration Electric

Aircraft Insulation Market, by Material:



Fiberglass

Foamed Plastics

Ceramic-based Materials

Mineral Wool Others

Aircraft Insulation Market, by Application:



Airframe Engine

Aircraft Insulation Market, by Platform:



Fixed Wing Rotary Wing

Aircraft Insulation Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

