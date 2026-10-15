Aircraft Electrification Market - Global Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021-2031F Market To Hit USD 65.46 Billion As Hybrid-Electric Aircraft And Evtol Investment Accelerate

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Aircraft Electrification Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aircraft Electrification Market is projected to grow from USD 39.55 Billion in 2025 to USD 65.46 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.76%. Market growth is being supported by the aviation industry's transition toward electrical systems that replace or supplement conventional pneumatic, hydraulic, and mechanical components. This transition also includes the development of hybrid-electric and fully electric propulsion architectures.

Stricter carbon emission regulations, rising pressure to reduce dependence on volatile fossil fuel markets, and the aviation sector's commitment to decarbonization are accelerating aircraft electrification. These factors reflect a long-term structural shift in aerospace engineering, with manufacturers and operators seeking greater operational efficiency, lower emissions, and more sustainable flight technologies.

Aircraft electrification is expected to play an important role in global net-zero strategies. According to the International Air Transport Association, new aircraft technologies, including hydrogen and electric propulsion, could contribute 13% of the emissions reductions required to achieve net zero by 2050. However, continued progress in energy storage, propulsion efficiency, infrastructure, and certification will be essential to realizing this potential.

Market Drivers: Government funding and support for sustainable aviation initiatives are key growth drivers for the Global Aircraft Electrification Market. Public investment helps reduce the financial risks associated with developing, testing, and certifying advanced propulsion systems. It also supports the creation of supply chains, production capacity, charging infrastructure, and other resources required for low-emission aviation.

In July 2024, the UK Government announced £103 million in combined government-industry funding for projects focused on sustainable propulsion systems and zero-emission hydrogen flight. Such programs help aerospace manufacturers bridge the gap between prototype development and commercial certification while managing high research and development costs.

Advances in high-density batteries and electric propulsion systems are also moving electric aircraft from experimental programs toward commercially viable platforms. Improved electric powertrains are supporting aircraft designed for regional transportation, pilot training, cargo operations, and urban air mobility. Investor activity further demonstrates confidence in the sector. Beta Technologies secured $318 million in Series C equity capital in October 2024 to advance the commercialization and certification of its electric aircraft. Heart Aerospace also raised an additional $107 million in 2024 to support its hybrid-electric regional aircraft program.

Market Challenges: The limited energy density of current battery technology remains one of the most significant barriers to aircraft electrification. Batteries retain their full weight throughout a flight, unlike conventional liquid fuels, which become lighter as fuel is consumed. Adding more batteries to increase aircraft range can therefore reduce the payload available for passengers and cargo.

This limitation continues to restrict many electric aircraft to pilot training, short-range transportation, and urban air mobility applications. It also creates challenges for expansion into medium-haul and long-haul routes. According to 2024 data from the Royal Aeronautical Society, commercially available aviation batteries provide approximately 250 Watt-hours per kilogram, compared with the estimated 800 Watt-hours per kilogram required for economically viable regional commercial flights. The gap is delaying broader fleet adoption and limiting investment in electric aircraft for standard airline operations.

Certification is another major challenge. Regulators and manufacturers must establish robust standards for electric propulsion systems, battery safety, thermal management, and other critical technologies before widespread commercial deployment can occur.

Market Trends: Cross-industry partnerships between automotive and aerospace companies are helping aircraft manufacturers prepare for higher production volumes. Aerospace businesses are using automotive expertise in high-volume manufacturing, battery systems, supply chain management, and industrial scaling while maintaining stringent aviation safety requirements. In October 2024, Joby Aviation announced that Toyota had committed to investing $500 million to support commercial production of Joby's electric air taxi.

The commercialization of eVTOL aircraft is also accelerating through fleet purchase agreements. These commitments provide manufacturers with stronger revenue visibility and help validate emerging urban air mobility business models before aircraft certification. In August 2024, Archer Aviation announced an agreement valued at up to $580 million for the delivery of up to 116 Midnight aircraft. Agreements of this scale indicate that the aircraft electrification market is moving from technology validation toward commercial fleet integration.

Key Market Players:



RTX Corporation

Amphenol Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Thales S.A.

General Electric Company

Acme Aerospace Inc. & Avionic Instruments LLC

Astronics Corporation

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Ametek, Inc. Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC

Report Scope: The Global Aircraft Electrification Market report evaluates major industry trends and segments the market by component, application, technology, and region.

Aircraft Electrification Market, by Component:



Batteries

Fuel Cells

Electric Actuators

Generators

Motors

Power Electronics

Distribution Devices Others

Aircraft Electrification Market, by Application:



Power Generation

Power Distribution

Power Conversion Energy Storage

Aircraft Electrification Market, by Technology:



More Electric

Hybrid Electric Fully Electric

Aircraft Electrification Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

