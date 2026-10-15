Global Recombinant Protein Market - Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, And Forecast, 2021-2031F AI Innovation And Biosimilar Demand Propel Market To USD 3.83 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Recombinant Protein Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Recombinant Protein Market is projected to grow from USD 2.45 Billion in 2025 to USD 3.83 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.73%. Market expansion is supported by increasing demand for recombinant proteins across diagnostics, vaccines, biotechnology research, and therapeutic development.

The rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, including diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders, is increasing the need for targeted biologic treatments. Patent expirations for major biologics are also creating opportunities for biosimilar development. At the same time, advances in expression systems, protein purification, and manufacturing technologies are improving product yield, quality, and stability.

Despite the positive outlook, recombinant protein manufacturing remains complex and capital-intensive. Specialized infrastructure, rigorous quality controls, and strict regulatory requirements significantly increase development and production costs. These barriers can limit the participation of smaller biotechnology companies and slow the commercialization of new therapies. The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations reported that Europe's pharmaceutical sector invested approximately €55.00 billion in research and development in 2024, illustrating the financial resources required to sustain innovation.

Market Drivers: The increasing global burden of cancer and other chronic conditions is a major driver of recombinant protein market growth. Demand continues to rise for therapeutic enzymes, antibodies, hormones, growth factors, and other protein-based products used in disease diagnosis and treatment. In February 2024, the World Health Organization reported an estimated 20 million new cancer cases worldwide in 2022. This growing disease burden is encouraging manufacturers to expand production capacity and strengthen the supply of essential biologic products.

Higher investment in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research and development is also accelerating the discovery of novel therapies. Companies are allocating substantial resources to improve protein expression, purification, formulation, and scalability. According to its Annual Report 2023, released in February 2024, Merck & Co. recorded $30.5 billion in R&D expenses for the year. Industry progress is also reflected in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research approving 17 novel biologics in 2023.

Market Challenges: High manufacturing costs and regulatory complexity continue to restrict market growth. Recombinant protein production requires controlled environments, specialized equipment, trained personnel, and extensive testing to ensure safety, purity, and structural integrity. The cost of maintaining regulatory compliance can delay product launches and discourage smaller companies from entering the market.

These financial constraints also affect the biosimilar pipeline. A 2025 report from the Association for Accessible Medicines indicated that 118 biologics are expected to lose patent exclusivity over the next decade, while only 12 corresponding biosimilars are currently in development. This gap highlights the cost and technical barriers involved in developing, testing, and securing approval for new recombinant protein products.

Market Trends: Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly important in protein engineering and biologic discovery. Generative AI platforms can help researchers identify promising candidates, optimize binding affinity, and improve protein stability while reducing the time required for lead optimization. In September 2024, Labiotech reported that Eli Lilly and Company entered a partnership with Genetic Leap valued at up to $409 million to use AI-driven technologies to generate genetic medicine candidates.

Sustainable biomanufacturing is another significant recombinant protein market trend. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are investing in renewable energy, resource reuse, and eco-friendly facility designs to support corporate net-zero objectives and comply with evolving environmental standards. In December 2024, BioSpace reported that Novo Nordisk announced a $1.2 billion investment in a manufacturing facility in Odense, Denmark. The site is expected to incorporate solar power generation and sustainable resource reuse while producing treatments for serious chronic diseases.

Key Market Players:



Abbvie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck KGaA

Novo Nordisk AS

Sanofi SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Novavax Inc. Pfizer Inc.

Report Scope: The Global Recombinant Protein Market report examines major products, applications, regional opportunities, and industry trends influencing market development.

Recombinant Protein Market, by Product:



Hormone

Growth Factor

Antibody

Enzyme Other

Recombinant Protein Market, by Application:



Research Application

Therapeutic Use Biotechnology Industry

Recombinant Protein Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

