Industrial Communication Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast, 2026 To 2034 Industry 4.0, Iiot, And 5G Fuel 5.5% CAGR And Smart Factory Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vendors prioritize secure, interoperable industrial Ethernet, wireless and 5G-enabled solutions through innovation, partnerships and IIoT ecosystem expansion

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Communication Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2026 To 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial communication market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, supported by the expansion of Industry 4.0, smart manufacturing, industrial automation, and IIoT adoption. Rising demand for real-time data exchange among machines, control systems, sensors, and enterprise platforms is accelerating investment in reliable, low-latency, and secure industrial communication networks.

Manufacturers, energy providers, automotive companies, and utilities are deploying connected systems to improve productivity, reduce downtime, strengthen asset management, and support data-driven decision-making. Integration with cloud and edge computing platforms is also expanding the role of industrial communication solutions across remote operations, process optimization, predictive maintenance, and centralized control environments.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Smart factory development remains a primary market driver as manufacturers increase their use of robotics, automation, sensors, and connected production equipment. IIoT deployment is further strengthening demand for industrial networking infrastructure that supports real-time monitoring, machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, predictive maintenance, and remote diagnostics.

Market expansion is constrained by high implementation costs, complex integration requirements, and the need to modernize legacy infrastructure. Cybersecurity is another critical concern because increased connectivity can expose industrial assets and operational technology environments to cyber threats. Protocol standardization, multi-vendor compatibility, and shortages of skilled deployment and maintenance professionals may also affect adoption in some markets.

Industrial Communication Market Trends

Industrial Ethernet and wireless industrial communication technologies are gaining market share as companies transition from traditional fieldbus systems to networks offering greater speed, flexibility, and scalability. Integration of artificial intelligence and edge computing is enabling faster data processing, improved process control, and reduced latency for mission-critical applications.

Industrial 5G and private LTE networks are emerging as important technologies for advanced automation, massive device connectivity, and real-time control. Demand is also increasing for secure communication protocols, network monitoring tools, and cybersecurity platforms designed to protect critical infrastructure. Cloud-based industrial communication platforms continue to gain traction because they support scalable operations, centralized management, and remote accessibility.

Market Segmentation

By offering, the market includes hardware, software, and services. Hardware accounts for a significant share due to demand for industrial switches, gateways & protocol converters, routers & wireless access points, controllers & connectors, communication interfaces & converters, and power supply devices. Software adoption is increasing across protocol stacks & firmware, network management & monitoring tools, industrial IoT integration software, and configuration & diagnostic software. Services growth is supported by system integration & consulting, network deployment & commissioning, and maintenance & support services.

Communication protocols covered in the report include fieldbus protocols, industrial Ethernet protocols, and wireless industrial protocols. Key technologies include PROFIBUS, MODBUS RTU, CAN, DeviceNet, CANopen, PROFINET, EtherNet/IP, EtherCAT, MODBUS-TCP, POWERLINK, SERCOS III, CC-Link IE, Time-sensitive networking (TSN), Industrial WLAN (Wi-Fi 6/6E), 5G / Private LTE, Bluetooth Industrial, ISA100.11a, WirelessHART, and Zigbee.

Major applications include process control, machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, remote monitoring & diagnostics, predictive maintenance & condition monitoring, and safety & security systems. Process control maintains a prominent position because of its importance to industrial automation, while predictive maintenance & condition monitoring is expected to record strong growth as organizations seek to reduce unplanned downtime and maintenance expenditure.

End-use industries include automotive, aerospace & defense, food & beverage, pharmaceutical & medical devices, electronics & semiconductor, metals & mining, machinery & equipment, textile & apparel, and pulp, paper & packaging. Process & utilities sectors covered include oil & gas, energy & power generation, water & wastewater management, and renewable energy.

Regional Outlook

North America holds a significant market share due to advanced industrial infrastructure, widespread automation adoption, and the presence of major technology providers. Europe remains an important market, supported by its established manufacturing base and Industry 4.0 initiatives, particularly in Germany and France.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth through 2033, driven by industrialization, smart manufacturing investment, and expanding IIoT adoption in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets benefiting from industrial development, infrastructure investment, and continued digital transformation.

Competitive Landscape and Industry Developments

The industrial communication market is moderately competitive, with vendors prioritizing network reliability, scalability, interoperability, cybersecurity, and integration. Leading companies are investing in industrial Ethernet, wireless networking, edge computing, and 5G-enabled solutions. Strategic partnerships, product development, and expansion of industrial IoT ecosystems remain central competitive strategies.

Key market participants include Cisco Systems, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, ABB, Omron, and Huawei. Recent industry activity includes greater investment in private industrial networks, collaboration between technology providers and industrial operators, and development of integrated platforms supporting real-time analytics and secure connectivity.

Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report analyzes market segments from 2023 to 2033, with 2024 as the base year and forecasts covering 2025 to 2033. It provides quantitative estimates by segment and geography alongside analysis of market trends, competitive intelligence, technological developments, investment opportunities, case studies, and strategic recommendations.

Research was completed through secondary research, primary research, and expert panel review. Market estimates consider manufacturer research and development budgets, government spending, company revenues, end-user volumes, pricing, consumption, country-level revenue, and micro and macro environment factors. Forecasts were validated through data triangulation and top-down and bottom-up approaches to support consistency across market segments and regional projections.

The geographic assessment covers North America, the UK and European Union, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also evaluates market share, high-growth segments, regional investment opportunities, emerging economy participation, competitive strategies, and the principal factors shaping industrial communication market growth through 2033.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Key Offerings

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Assumptions

1.3.5. Approach Adopted

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Industrial Communication Market

2.2. Global Industrial Communication Market, By Offering, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.3. Global Industrial Communication Market, By Communication Protocol, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.4. Global Industrial Communication Market, By Application, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.5. Global Industrial Communication Market, By End-use Industry, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.6. Global Industrial Communication Market, By Geography, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.7. Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2025

3. Industrial Communication Market: Competitive Analysis

3.1. Market Positioning of Key Industrial Communication Market Vendors

3.2. Strategies Adopted by Industrial Communication Market Vendors

4. Industrial Communication Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Industrial Communication Market Value, 2024 - 2034, (US$ Million)

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Key Challenges

4.3.4. Key Opportunities

4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.5. Porter's Five Force Model

4.5.1. Supplier Power

4.5.2. Buyer Power

4.5.3. Threat Of Substitutes

4.5.4. Threat Of New Entrants

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.6. PESTEL Analysis

4.6.1. Political Landscape

4.6.2. Economic Landscape

4.6.3. Social Landscape

4.6.4. Technology Landscape

4.6.5. Environmental Landscape

4.6.6. Legal Landscape

5. Industrial Communication Market: By Offering, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Hardware

5.3.1.1. Industrial switches

5.3.1.2. Gateways & protocol converters

5.3.1.3. Routers & wireless access points

5.3.1.4. Controllers & connectors

5.3.1.5. Communication interfaces & converters

5.3.1.6. Power supply devices

5.3.1.7. Other components

5.3.2. Software

5.3.2.1. Protocol stacks & firmware

5.3.2.2. Network management & monitoring tools

5.3.2.3. Industrial IoT integration software

5.3.2.4. Configuration & diagnostic software

5.3.3. Services

5.3.3.1. System integration & consulting

5.3.3.2. Network deployment & commissioning

5.3.3.3. Maintenance & support services

6. Industrial Communication Market: By Communication Protocol, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.3.1. Fieldbus Protocols

6.3.1.1. PROFIBUS

6.3.1.2. MODBUS RTU

6.3.1.3. CAN

6.3.1.4. DeviceNet

6.3.1.5. CANopen

6.3.1.6. Other fieldbus

6.3.2. Industrial Ethernet Protocols

6.3.2.1. PROFINET

6.3.2.2. EtherNet/IP

6.3.2.3. EtherCAT

6.3.2.4. MODBUS-TCP

6.3.2.5. POWERLINK

6.3.2.6. SERCOS III

6.3.2.7. CC-Link IE

6.3.2.8. Time-sensitive networking (TSN)

6.3.2.9. Other industrial ethernet

6.3.3. Wireless Industrial Protocols

6.3.3.1. Industrial WLAN (Wi-Fi 6/6E)

6.3.3.2. 5G / Private LTE

6.3.3.3. Bluetooth Industrial

6.3.3.4. ISA100.11a

6.3.3.5. WirelessHART

6.3.3.6. Zigbee

6.3.3.7. Other Wireless

7. Industrial Communication Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.3.1. Process control

7.3.2. Machine-to-machine (M2M) communication

7.3.3. Remote monitoring & diagnostics

7.3.4. Predictive maintenance & condition monitoring

7.3.5. Safety & security systems

7.3.6. Others

8. Industrial Communication Market: By End-use Industry, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

8.3. Market Segmentation

8.3.1. Manufacturing sectors

8.3.1.1. Automotive

8.3.1.2. Aerospace & defense

8.3.1.3. Food & beverage

8.3.1.4. Pharmaceutical & medical devices

8.3.1.5. Electronics & semiconductor

8.3.1.6. Metals & mining

8.3.1.7. Machinery & equipment

8.3.1.8. Textile & apparel

8.3.1.9. Pulp, paper & packaging

8.3.1.10. Others

8.3.2. Process & utilities sectors

8.3.2.1. Oil & gas

8.3.2.2. Energy & power generation

8.3.2.3. Water & wastewater management

8.3.2.4. Renewable energy

9. North America Industrial Communication Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Analysis By Offering, Communication Protocol, Application and End-use Industry

9.3. Country Analysis

9.3.1. U.S.

9.3.2. Canada

9.3.3. Rest of North America

10. UK and European Union Industrial Communication Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Market Analysis By Offering, Communication Protocol, Application and End-use Industry

10.3. Country Analysis

10.3.1. UK

10.3.2. Germany

10.3.3. Spain

10.3.4. Italy

10.3.5. France

10.3.6. Rest of Europe

11. Asia Pacific Industrial Communication Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Analysis By Offering, Communication Protocol, Application and End-use Industry

11.3. Country Analysis

11.3.1. China

11.3.2. Japan

11.3.3. India

11.3.4. Australia

11.3.5. South Korea

11.3.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

12. Latin America Industrial Communication Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

12.1. Market Overview

12.2. Market Analysis By Offering, Communication Protocol, Application and End-use Industry

12.3. Country Analysis

12.3.1. Brazil

12.3.2. Mexico

12.3.3. Rest of Latin America

13. Middle East and Africa Industrial Communication Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

13.1. Market Overview

13.2. Market Analysis By Offering, Communication Protocol, Application and End-use Industry

13.3. Regional Analysis

13.3.1. GCC

13.3.2. Africa

13.3.3. Rest of Middle East and Africa

14. Company Profile

Each profile includes Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Portfolio and Strategic Initiatives.

14.1. Cisco Systems

14.2. Siemens

14.3. Rockwell Automation

14.4. Schneider Electric

14.5. ABB

14.6. Omron

14.7. Huawei

14.8. Other Notable Players

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