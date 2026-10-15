Denny's Brings Canada's Modern Diner To Woodstock This October

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First Woodstock diner will serve all-day breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night favourites in a welcoming new space









WOODSTOCK, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny's Canada is expanding its Ontario footprint with the opening of its first diner in Woodstock, bringing its signature combination of fresh ingredients, classic diner favourites and warm hospitality to the growing community.

Opened this October, the new Denny's at 1534 Dundas Street is conveniently located at the intersection of Dundas Street and County Road 4, just minutes from Highway 401, making it an easy stop for local families, commuters and travellers alike.

The opening marks Denny's debut in Woodstock and the first Denny's for franchise partners Gary Singh and Jass Singh. Guests can enjoy the brand's full menu of all-day breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night favourites, served in a fresh, modern space with the warm hospitality Denny's is known for.









As one of Canada's fastest-growing diner brands, Denny's continues to build on its long-standing relationship with Ontario, welcoming the community to enjoy familiar favourites made fresh across the province and Eastern Canada, from the iconic Original Grand Slam to the hearty Lumberjack Slam.

"We're thrilled to welcome Woodstock to the Denny's Canada family and continue growing our presence across Ontario," said Ron Cecillon, President and Chief Operating Officer, Denny's Canada, Bar One and UK & Ireland Restaurant Group. "For generations, Denny's has been a place where friends and families come together over great food and genuine hospitality. We're excited to bring that experience to Woodstock and become part of this vibrant, growing community."

Conveniently located near one of Southwestern Ontario's busiest highway corridors, the diner is a welcoming destination for local residents, commuters and passing visitors looking to enjoy Denny's signature all-day breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night dining.









"Woodstock is a community with tremendous momentum, and we're proud to introduce Denny's to local residents for the very first time," said Juan J. Lopez, Franchise Business Development Manager for Eastern Canada. "Working alongside new franchise partners Gary Singh and Jass Singh has been an exciting milestone, and we look forward to welcoming guests into a beautiful new diner while delivering the same great Denny's food and service Canadians know and love."

With nearly 55+ years of serving guests, Denny's remains committed to delivering quality ingredients, generous portions and a welcoming dining experience. Proudly Canadian owned and operated, Denny's continues to expand across the country while staying true to the neighbourhood communities it serves.

Denny's Woodstock is now open, and guests are invited to visit Denny's Woodstock and experience Canada's Modern Diner for themselves.

About Denny's Canada

Acquired in 1990 by Northland Properties Corporation, Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny's (Denny's Canada) is one of the best-known hospitality brands under the Canadian and family-owned organization, alongside Chop Steakhouse & Bar, Grouse Mountain Resort, Moxies, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Sandman Hotel Group, and The Sutton Place Hotels.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny's (Denny's Canada) is responsible for operating and franchising 90 diners nationally. 'Canada's Diner' has a well-deserved reputation for guest satisfaction, committed to serving a diverse menu of high-quality food at a great price. More information can be found at or on social @dennyscanada.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:





CONTACT: Media Contact Chira Tochia Senior Manager, Public Relations & Communications, Northland Properties...