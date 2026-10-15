WOQOD Achieves Net Profit Of Qr852m For Nine-Month Period

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Fuel Company (WOQOD) announced that its Board of Directors chaired by Ahmed Saif Al-Sulaiti approved the financial results and key performance and operational indicators of WOQOD Group for the nine-months period ended on 30th September 2026, compared to the financial and operational results for the same period of 2025. The Board also approved the Group Capital and Operational Budget for the year 2027.

WOQOD Group's consolidated net profit (attributable to the shareholders of WOQOD) reached QR852m for the period ending 30th September 2026, compared to QAR 752 million achieved during the same period in 2025, representing a QR100m increase i.e. a 13% growth. The earnings per share for the period amounted to QAR 0.86, compared to QR0.76 for the same period last year. The increase in net profit and earnings per share during the reporting period is primarily attributed to inventory price fluctuations driven by prevailing market conditions, which witnessed a tangible price rise, particularly during the third quarter of 2026.

Concurrently, overall sales volume recorded a 14% decrease compared to the same period in 2025, mainly due to ongoing geopolitical conditions, with aviation fuel being the primary contributing factor.

Saad Rashid Al-Muhannadi, Managing Director & CEO, also stated that the Company convened its Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting on 17th September 2026, during which the Company's Articles of Association were amended to align with the new Corporate Governance Code issued by the Qatar Financial Markets Authority, Decision No. (5) of 2025.

As for the petrol stations projects, he pointed out that the Company opened three (3) new stations during the nine-month period ending 30th September 2026. Furthermore, the construction of four (4) additional stations is expected to be completed by the end of the current year. He further explained that the Company will construct more petrol stations in the future as required by immediate needs, alongside formulating the necessary plans and programs to enhance asset sustainability, reliability, and safety.

Furthermore, he indicated that the Company maintained uninterrupted distribution services across all sectors throughout the reporting period, despite prevailing geopolitical conditions. He highlighted that WOQOD is continuously monitoring the situation while taking all necessary precautions and measures to ensure business continuity and employee safety, in full alignment with the directives of competent authorities.

Additionally, he added that WOQOD Group has been awarded the RoSPA Gold Award for Occupational Health and Safety Achievement for the third consecutive year. Furthermore, the Group secured another Gold Award for Fleet Safety and Management Systems for the second consecutive year.

In conclusion, Al-Muhannadi reaffirmed that WOQOD Group will continue its relentless efforts to maximize value and enhance returns for its esteemed shareholders and all stakeholders.

This will be achieved through strategic initiatives designed to drive maximum efficiency and operational effectiveness across all business areas.

Furthermore, the Group remains committed to advancing the petroleum distribution sector and securing the uninterrupted supply of petroleum products and gas, in full adherence to the highest international Health, Safety, Security, and Environment standards.