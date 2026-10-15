Qatar Participates In MENAP Finance Ministers And Central Bank Governors Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Finance and the Qatar Central Bank, participated in the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting, which included heads of regional financial institutions in the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan (MENAP) region. The meeting, which came as part of Qatar's participation in the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) held on 12-18, October 2026 in Bangkok, Kingdom of Thailand.

Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari and Governor of the Qatar Central Bank H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani and their accompanying delegation participated in the meeting, which was chaired by Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. The meeting was attended by several finance ministers, central bank governors, and heads of regional financial institutions in the MENAP region.

During the meeting, a variety of financial topics were discussed and addressed main strategic issues and economic growth in the region. In addition to future prospects and fiscal policy requirements to combat inflation. The meeting also focused on sustainable financing strategies, stimulating economic growth, and supporting innovation in financial development.