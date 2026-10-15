Minister Of Commerce And Industry Participates In Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026

Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani participated in the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026, held in New Delhi, Republic of India, from October 13 to 15, 2026. During a panel discussion on economic resilience amid global challenges Minister of Commerce and Industry highlighted Qatar's strong economic foundations and ongoing efforts to enhance the business environment, strengthen investor confidence, attract foreign investment, and support private sector growth, while expanding international economic partnerships.

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