Global Biceps Tenodesis Market To Near $190M By 2032 As Surgeons Shift From Tenotomy And SLAP Repair To Tenodesis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Report Ranks Arthrex, Smith & Nephew and DePuy Synthes, With Procedure Volumes, Unit Sales and Regional Pricing as ASC Migration Puts Pressure on Device Prices

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biceps Tenodesis Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis | Global | 2026-2032 | Includes: Suture Anchors and Screws" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biceps tenodesis market was valued at more than $135 million in 2025 and is projected to reach nearly $190 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. Growth is being supported by increasing procedure volumes, evolving surgeon preferences and continued product innovation across suture anchors and tenodesis screws.

The report provides historical data from 2022, a 2025 base year and forecasts through 2032. It evaluates procedure numbers, unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market values, growth rates and company shares across hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and orthopedic specialty clinics.

Clinical Trends Supporting Market Growth

Conversion from tenotomy to tenodesis remains a major source of incremental demand. Clinical evidence indicates that both procedures can deliver comparable functional outcomes, but tenotomy is associated with a higher incidence of cosmetic deformity, including the Popeye sign. As a result, biceps tenodesis is increasingly preferred for younger, active and cosmetically conscious patients seeking preservation of supination strength and physical appearance.

Tenotomy continues to be selected for many older and lower-demand patients because it reduces operative time, avoids fixation hardware and simplifies post-operative rehabilitation. Its continued clinical acceptance limits complete conversion to tenodesis and places a natural constraint on the addressable market for fixation devices.

The shift from SLAP repair to biceps tenodesis is also increasing procedure volume. Recent clinical data supports tenodesis as an increasingly favored treatment option, with lower complication and reoperation rates and higher rates of return to preinjury activity. This change in surgical practice is expanding demand for suture anchors and interference screws across the broader shoulder repair market.

ASC Migration and Pricing Pressure

A growing share of biceps tendon procedures is being performed in ASCs. These facilities prioritize efficient arthroscopic techniques and closely manage consumable costs, leading to sustained pricing pressure across both major product categories. Aggressive procurement negotiations and standardization around economical device options are expected to constrain ASP growth even as procedure numbers rise.

Manufacturers are responding with products designed for fully arthroscopic delivery, procedural efficiency and cost-conscious purchasing environments. Biocomposite and PEEK interference screws, all-suture anchors and sub-cortical fixation systems are central to current portfolio development. Product diversification also allows surgeons and facilities to select devices according to anatomy, bone quality, surgical approach and budget.

Market Segmentation and Technology Trends

The report analyzes the global biceps tenodesis market across two product categories:



Suture anchors Tenodesis screws

Each category is assessed by unit volume, ASP and market value. Key technology and practice trends include the adoption of all-suture systems with minimal bone removal profiles, biocomposite and PEEK materials, fully arthroscopic delivery platforms and fixation designs intended to protect the tendon while providing high-strength support. Manufacturers are also developing differentiated systems for proximal and distal procedures to address distinct anatomical and fixation requirements.

Competitive Landscape

Arthrex led the global biceps tenodesis market in 2025 through broad coverage of both suture anchor and interference screw categories. Its portfolio includes the SwiveLock Tenodesis Implant line, FiberTak Biceps Implant System and Tenodesis Screw products in BioComposite and PEEK materials. These platforms support proximal and distal techniques and provide options for all-suture and tendon-to-bone fixation.

Smith and Nephew ranked second, supported by the BICEPTOR Tenodesis System, BIOSURE PK Interference Screws and Q-FIX all-suture products. DePuy Synthes held the third position with its MILAGRO Advance Interference Screw, HEALIX suture anchor portfolio and the TIGHT-N anchor introduced in early 2025. The TIGHT-N system provides sub-cortical fixation while helping protect the tendon from laceration.

Coverage, Data and Deliverables

The report covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Its findings draw on primary interviews with orthopedic industry leaders and shoulder surgeons, regulatory information, hospital and ASC procurement records, import and export data and an internal research database.



Procedure numbers, market size, company shares and forecasts

Unit sales, growth rates and average selling prices

Competitive analysis, SWOT assessments and company profiles

Product portfolios, mergers and acquisitions and practice trends

68 pages of narrative analysis, tables and figures

6 charts and 32 figures covering segmentation and performance metrics

Methodology appendix and abbreviation and acronym glossary Single-user, site and enterprise licensing options

The report enables orthopedic device manufacturers, investors and healthcare strategists to quantify global demand, assess competitive positioning, evaluate pricing pressure and identify growth opportunities through 2032. It also supports product development and market planning by examining procedure substitution, ASC purchasing behavior, material adoption and regional market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:

Research Methodology

Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection

Step 2: Prepare Data Systems And Perform Secondary Research

Step 3: Preparation For Interviews & Questionnaire Design

Step 4: Performing Primary Research

Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates

Step 6: Market Forecast And Analysis

Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities

Step 8: Final Review And Market Release

Step 9: Customer Feedback And Market Monitoring

Impact of Global Tariffs

Biceps Tenodesis Market

7.1 Executive Summary

7.1.1 Global Biceps Tenodesis Market Overview

7.1.2 Competitive Analysis

7.1.3 Markets Included

7.1.4 Regions Included

7.2 Introduction

7.3 Procedure Numbers

7.3.1 Biceps Repair Procedures

7.3.2 Biceps Tenodesis Repair Procedures

7.3.3 Biceps Tenotomy Procedures

7.4 Market Overview

7.4.1 By Segment

7.4.2 By Region

7.5 Market Analysis And Forecast

7.5.1 Total Biceps Tenodesis Market

7.5.2 Biceps Tenodesis Suture Anchor Market

7.5.3 Biceps Tenodesis Screw Market

7.6 Drivers And Limiters

7.6.1 Market Drivers

7.6.2 Market Limiters

7.7 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Abbreviations

List of Charts

Chart 7-1: Biceps Tenodesis Market, Global, 2025 & 2032

Chart 7-2: Biceps Tenodesis Procedures, Global, 2025

Chart 7-3: Biceps Repair Procedures by Region, Global, 2022 - 2032

Chart 7-4: Biceps Tenodesis Market by Segment, Global, 2022 - 2032

Chart 7-5: Biceps Tenodesis Market by Region, Global, 2022 - 2032

Chart 7-6: Leading Competitors, Biceps Tenodesis Market, Global, 2025

List of Figures [32]

For more information about this report visit

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