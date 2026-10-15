Project Insight - Global Power Generation Construction Projects Market, Q1 2026 $8.09 Trillion Pipeline Unlocks Growth In Renewables And Grid Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target pre-planning and planning projects, prioritize Western Europe's wind sector, and align country campaigns and resources with the most attractive opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Project Insight - Global Power Generation Construction Projects (Q1 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power generation project pipeline is valued at approximately $8.09 trillion, highlighting significant opportunities for power capacity expansion, grid enhancement and technology deployment across international markets. The report provides detailed analysis of power generation construction projects by value, development stage, funding structure and region, enabling industry participants to identify emerging opportunities and evaluate future market activity.

Early-stage developments represent the largest share of the global pipeline. Projects in the pre-planning and planning stages account for 63.8% of total project value, demonstrating a substantial forward-looking pipeline of proposed power generation investments. This concentration indicates strong potential for future construction, procurement, engineering and consulting activity as projects advance through approval and development processes.

Projects currently under execution account for 22.5% of the total global power generation pipeline. These developments represent active opportunities for contractors, equipment suppliers, technology providers and other organizations supporting project delivery. A further 13.7% of pipeline value is in the pre-execution phase, including projects progressing through detailed design, tendering and EPC award processes.

Western Europe leads all regions with a power generation project pipeline valued at $1.51 trillion. The region's position is supported by ambitious renewable energy targets and extensive investment in both offshore and onshore wind power. Wind projects comprise more than 68% of Western Europe's planned project value, reinforcing the technology's central role in the region's future energy infrastructure and generation capacity.

The regional analysis allows businesses to compare power generation construction activity across major markets and assess where investment is concentrated. By examining project values alongside development stages and anticipated start dates, organizations can prioritize countries and regions with the strongest commercial potential. The data also supports strategic decisions related to market entry, partnership development, resource allocation and sales planning.

Report Scope



Analysis of global power generation construction projects by total value, development stage, funding and geographic region.

Regional assessments covering planned, pre-execution and active projects across the worldwide power generation market.

Listings of the top 20 projects in each region, including the relevant country, project stage and value.

Ranked profiles of leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners active in the power generation construction sector. Project-level information supporting the evaluation of market size, investment activity and future development opportunities.

Key Benefits



Gain actionable insight into the development and direction of the global power generation construction sector.

Assess major power generation projects by value, proposed start date, scope and stage of development.

Identify opportunities associated with projects moving from planning into detailed design, tendering, EPC award and execution.

Compare regional project pipelines to determine which markets offer the most attractive prospects for business development.

Plan country-level campaigns around specific project opportunities and align commercial resources with priority markets. Benchmark leading project owners, contractors and consulting engineers involved in global power generation development.

With most pipeline value concentrated in pre-planning and planning, the report offers a forward-looking view of potential demand across the global power generation market. Its combination of regional data, project-level analysis and competitive rankings helps stakeholders monitor investment trends, strengthen opportunity pipelines and develop targeted strategies for renewable energy and wider power infrastructure projects.

Key Topics Covered:



Global Overview

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

South-East Asia

North-East Asia

South Asia Australasia

For more information about this report visit

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