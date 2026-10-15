Influential Women Recognizes Mishay U. Benson: Turning Customer Onboarding Into An Engine For Trust, Value, And Growth

TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Director of Customer Onboarding at SambaSafety Combines Operational Excellence, People-First Leadership, and Faith to Help Customers and Teams ThriveCypress, Texas – Mishay U. Benson is a customer experience and operations leader who has built her career on a simple conviction: onboarding is far more than a process. As Director of Customer Onboarding at SambaSafety, a provider of SaaS risk monitoring solutions for the safety and transportation industry, she leads teams dedicated to helping customers successfully adopt and get the most out of complex software. For Mishay, every onboarding experience is an opportunity to build trust, create value, and lay the foundation for sustainable growth.With more than a decade of experience spanning customer success, technical support, operations, and healthcare administration, Mishay has earned a reputation for creating scalable systems, cultivating strong leadership teams, and designing onboarding experiences that place the customer at the center of every decision. She is passionate about the connection between operational excellence and human connection, and she believes the two must work together for an organization to deliver lasting results.Before joining SambaSafety, Mishay held leadership and program management roles with Molina Healthcare, where she supported large-scale reporting initiatives, training programs, and healthcare operations across New Mexico. Since joining SambaSafety in 2018, she has steadily advanced through a series of leadership positions, including Customer Success Manager, Team Manager of Customer Success, Senior Manager of Escalations, and Director of Customer Operations, before stepping into her current role. Her progression reflects both her commitment to results and her ability to lead people through growth and change.Her educational journey began at Central New Mexico Community College, where she earned a business degree with the original goal of launching a food service and catering business. After briefly attending the University of New Mexico, she shifted her focus toward personal development, leadership, and communication. Determined to strengthen her ability to influence and inspire others, she pursued certifications in professional speaking through Jeremy Anderson and in mental performance coaching through Dr. Caroline Leaf. Mishay believes that investing in communication, emotional intelligence, branding, and personal growth has shaped her career and leadership style as much as traditional education.Mishay attributes much of her success to the strong support system she has had throughout her life. Growing up with entrepreneurial parents who owned businesses taught her resilience, determination, and the belief that opportunities are always within reach for those willing to work for them. She is also deeply grateful for the mentors who guided her through business and technology, particularly as a woman in industries where representation has traditionally been limited. Their encouragement helped her develop the confidence to trust her abilities and pursue ambitious goals without hesitation.One lesson from her mentor and CEO has stayed with her in a particularly meaningful way. He encouraged her to stop thanking people for the opportunity to be included, reminding her that her voice matters and that her seat at the table was earned, not given. That shift in perspective continues to influence how she leads and how she encourages others to recognize their own worth.The best career advice Mishay has received is to think like the CEO and work like an entry-level employee. She values the balance this approach creates between leadership and humility. In her view, true success comes from maintaining a strategic, big-picture vision while remaining willing to put in the hard work, stay hands-on, and commit to execution at every level.Her advice to women entering technology, transportation, or any traditionally male-dominated industry is straightforward: there is already a seat at the table for them, and they do not need permission to belong or to lead. She encourages women to invest in themselves, keep learning, trust their instincts, and recognize the significant value they bring to their industries. Confidence, preparation, and persistence, she believes, can open doors that once seemed out of reach.Looking at her field today, Mishay sees the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence as both one of its biggest challenges and one of its greatest opportunities. Working in technology, she recognizes that AI adoption is something organizations can no longer ignore. The pace of innovation demands continuous learning and adaptability, yet she remains excited by the possibilities AI creates for improving efficiency, driving innovation, and transforming the way businesses operate.Consistency, faith, and grit are the values that guide Mishay in both her professional and personal life. She believes consistency is what allows people to achieve long-term success, especially when others give up too soon. Faith serves as the foundation of who she is and keeps her grounded through every season of life, while grit pushes her forward during challenges and reminds her to persevere when circumstances become difficult.Outside of her corporate leadership work, Mishay is an advocate for mental wellness, resilience, and intentional living, often sharing insights about recovery, mindset, and workplace well-being. Known for her people-first mindset, she is deeply committed to helping others grow both personally and professionally. Guided by faith, discipline, and a desire to create meaningful impact, Mishay U. Benson continues to inspire teams and customers through authentic leadership and a relentless commitment to service.Learn More about Mishay U. Benson:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Recognizes Mishay U. Benson: Turning Customer Onboarding Into An Engine For Trust, Value, And Growth News Provided By Influential Women October 15, 2026, 08:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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