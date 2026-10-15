Rosalind Roz George, Profiled By Influential Women, Turns Decades Of Healthcare Expertise Into Empowerment And Growth

TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Provider Relations Manager and Host of Meeting of Da Minds Combines Revenue Cycle Knowledge, Leadership, and Personal Transformation to Guide Providers and Inspire WomenFort Worth, Texas – Rosalind Roz George is a seasoned healthcare professional, leader, and advocate whose career spans more than 25 years across healthcare operations, medical coding, revenue cycle management, provider relations, and healthcare administration. Today, she serves as Provider Relations Manager, overseeing the customer service and negotiation teams. In this role, she helps providers, patients, and organizations navigate the complexities of insurance, benefits, contracts, and healthcare compliance. Her work requires both technical precision and a deep understanding of people, two qualities she has developed over decades in the field. Alongside her professional responsibilities, Rosalind is the voice behind Meeting of Da Minds, a podcast she launched to open honest conversations about growth, healing, and community. Together, these two sides of her work reflect a woman committed to making complex systems easier to understand and making personal transformation feel possible for others.Rosalind's healthcare career began on the provider side, where she spent approximately 15 years specializing in OB/GYN practices. During that time, she developed deep expertise in billing, coding, and revenue cycle operations and earned her Certified Professional Coder (CPC) credential through AAPC. Driven by a passion for continuous growth, she pursued both her Associate and Bachelor's degrees in Business Administration at Strayer University, with a concentration in Health Services Administration and a minor in Human Resource Management. She later earned her MBA in Human Resource Leadership from the Jack Welch Management Institute. Her move from direct provider operations to the administrative and audit side of healthcare broadened her influence across organizational strategy, provider network management, operational oversight, and team development. She is also a member of the AAPC Professional Network in Fort Worth, the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, Golden Key International Honour Society, Alpha Sigma Lambda, the Society for Collegiate Leadership & Achievement, and Alpha Chi National College Honor Society.Known for her organizational, supervisory, and coaching abilities, Rosalind has built a reputation for helping individuals and organizations better understand complex healthcare systems while promoting efficiency, compliance, and quality outcomes. She has shared that earning the trust of more experienced professionals taught her humility and shaped a bottom-up approach to leadership. For her, that means understanding challenges and perspectives firsthand before making decisions. This grounded style allows her to lead teams with empathy while keeping a clear focus on results. It also reflects her belief that good leadership begins with listening and respect for others' experience.When asked what she attributes her success to, Rosalind points to who she has become. She has overcome considerable odds, and she believes that anyone who understood her story and the breakdowns she has worked through would recognize how far she has come. A transformative experience through Landmark Education in 2012 changed her life in just three days and ignited a lasting sense of purpose. She describes herself as never having been the same since. That experience inspired her journey as a speaker, author, and coach, and she remains proud of the person she has become despite the challenges she has faced.The best career advice Rosalind has received is simple: protect your purpose. She has learned that not every room deserves her gifts, not every leader is equipped to support her growth, and not every opportunity is worth the cost of her peace. In her view, once a woman knows who she is, she no longer needs to audition for spaces that were never built to hold her. She can walk in or walk away with clarity, not fear. This principle has guided her decisions throughout her career and continues to shape the way she mentors others.For young women entering healthcare, Rosalind believes exposure is everything. She encourages them to learn as much as they can from whoever is available to teach them, and she considers mentoring especially vital in an industry as layered as healthcare. She reminds newcomers that the field has many lanes and that they don't need to choose just one. Her own path, which began in one area and extended across several sectors, gave her a well-rounded foundation and the confidence to step into any part of the industry. More broadly, she advises younger women to honor their dreams with consistency, courage, and patience. She urges them to stay rooted in who they are, trust their intuition, remain teachable and coachable, and protect the spaces where their purpose is being built.Rosalind is candid about the challenges facing her field. Artificial intelligence is expanding rapidly in diagnostics, claims processing, and administrative tasks, and she believes its speed has outpaced the safeguards needed to protect patients. Many patients worry about bias, transparency, and automated denials that feel more like gatekeeping than care. She is concerned that healthcare has drifted from centering the patient toward centering the revenue stream, a shift she sees as a fracture in the system's integrity rather than a simple flaw. Her perspective, shaped by years on both the provider and administrative sides, gives her a clear view of what is at stake and why patient-centered care must remain the priority.Her values are anchored in the belief that to whom much is given, much is required. Because she feels she has been given much, Rosalind sees giving back to her community and to women as a calling. She believes people need one another regardless of where they come from or what they do, and that real progress depends on lifting each other. To her, being an influential woman means leading with integrity, using her voice to shift conversations, and having the courage to live in truth while elevating those around her.That conviction drives her work beyond healthcare. In 2019, Rosalind launched Meeting of Da Minds, a podcast dedicated to discussing societal issues, women's empowerment, healing, and breaking generational cycles. She also writes for Influential Women, where her article Personal Growth: The Courage to Evolve challenges readers to see that real maturity comes not from age but from the willingness to confront oneself and choose intentional growth. She is preparing to publish her book, It Ain't That Deep: A Walk Back in Time, which reflects her personal story and her mission to inspire others. Looking ahead, she aspires to become a full-time author and speaker, using her voice and experiences to encourage collaboration, mentorship, and positive change for women and communities everywhere.From medical coding and provider relations to podcasting and authorship, Rosalind's journey shows how professional expertise and personal transformation can strengthen one another. She has built a career on helping others make sense of complex systems while never losing sight of the people those systems are meant to serve. Through her leadership, advocacy, and commitment to growth, Rosalind Roz George continues to open doors for women ready to evolve. Her story shows that experience, education, and inner work can come together to create meaningful influence.Learn More about Rosalind Roz George:Through her Influential Women profile: or through her website, ,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Rosalind Roz George, Profiled By Influential Women, Turns Decades Of Healthcare Expertise Into Empowerment And Growth News Provided By Influential Women October 15, 2026, 08:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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