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An Industry Overview of Board-to-Board Connector Design and Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 15, 2026 - Ten manufacturers with publicly documented board-to-board and related board-level connector portfolios are featured in this 2026 industry review, as electronic interconnection continues to support automotive electronics, industrial automation, communications infrastructure and medical devices. The companies operate across China, Switzerland, the United States, Japan and Germany. This review considers publicly available product information, quality-management documentation, manufacturing footprint and technical resources.Industry Context: Expanding Applications for Board-Level ConnectivityBoard-level connectors remain an important part of the electronics supply chain. Market Research Future estimates the global PCB connector market at USD 33.83 billion in 2025 and projects growth to USD 47.96 billion by 2035. Global Market Insights identifies board-to-board connectors as a major product category within the broader PCB connector market.Demand is also supported by developments in automotive electronics, industrial automation, data communications and compact electronic devices. As electronic systems integrate more functions into smaller spaces, connector designs must accommodate higher contact density, reliable signal transmission, mechanical alignment and application-specific environmental requirements.The market encompasses multiple interconnection formats, including Board-to-Board Connector, Wire-to-Board Connector and Wire-to-Wire Connector systems. Depending on the application, manufacturers may also offer Pin Header Connector, Female Header Connector, Box Header Connector, Floating Connector and High-Speed Connector solutions.Product selection increasingly depends on published specifications and application requirements. For automotive programmes, SAE International's USCAR-2 specification provides performance-testing requirements for low-voltage automotive electrical connector systems. Relevant qualification requirements vary by application, product series and customer programme.How this list was compiledThe review includes companies with identifiable corporate records and publicly documented board-to-board or related board-level connector portfolios. The companies are ordered by the breadth of publicly documented product information and supporting technical and corporate materials. The order is editorial and does not represent market share, revenue, production capacity or an independently verified quality ranking.The review considers four dimensions:Published coverage of board-to-board and adjacent connector families.Availability of quality-management certification information.Disclosed manufacturing and service footprint.Technical documentation covering product configurations, electrical ratings, mating characteristics and environmental performance.Greenconn Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. is the featured company in this review. Its company and product information is presented as part of the broader industry overview.The 2026 list: ten board-to-board connector manufacturers1. Greenconn Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.(Greenconn Connector), ChinaFounded in 1998, Greenconn Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. reports operating four manufacturing facilities across China and Vietnam. According to company-provided information, its factory area totals 106,000 m2, with 800 employees, an annual output of 345 million pieces and a research and development team of 69 engineers. The company reports that approximately 70% of its output is exported and that it serves international markets through distributors and channel partners.Greenconn's product portfolio includes Board-to-Board Connector, Wire-to-Board Connector, Automotive Electrical Connector, Waterproof Connector, Floating Connector and High-Speed Connector solutions, alongside Custom Connector development. The company describes its manufacturing operations as covering connector design, engineering development, tooling, precision stamping, plating, injection moulding, automated assembly, testing and quality control.Its published board-to-board product information includes the GD01 high-speed floating connector, with a 1.27 mm pitch, a stated data transmission rate of 8 Gbps, a current rating of 1.7 A per pin, 500 mating cycles and an operating temperature range of -55°C to +125°C. The GC01 floating connector is specified at a 0.50 mm pitch, with signal contacts rated at 0.5 A per pin and power contacts rated at 3 A per pin. Its published mating heights range from 9.5 mm to 31 mm.Company-provided certification records include ISO 9001, ISO 14001, IATF 16949 and ISO 13485 certifications, as well as a completed EcoVadis sustainability assessment. The applicable scope of each certification should be considered alongside the relevant product and manufacturing-site information.2. TE Connectivity, SwitzerlandTE Connectivity offers a broad interconnect portfolio that includes board-to-board connectors, headers, receptacles, mezzanine systems and high-speed interconnects for industrial, automotive and communications applications. Its wider range also covers Wire-to-Board Connector and Wire-to-Wire Connector products, Pin Header Connector and Female Header Connector configurations, as well as RAST Connector families. Selected shrouded header designs are relevant to Box Header Connector applications, with specifications varying by series and configuration.3. Molex, LLC, United StatesMolex publishes an extensive Board-to-Board Connector portfolio covering microminiature, mezzanine, backplane, coplanar and power interconnect systems. Its product range spans multiple pitches, stacking heights and circuit configurations for compact electronics, data systems and industrial equipment. The company also offers IDC Connector and other cable-to-board solutions, while its high-density and high-speed product families support designs with demanding space and signal-integrity requirements.4. Amphenol Corporation, United StatesAmphenol supplies interconnect products for consumer electronics, automotive systems, communications and industrial applications. Its broad product portfolio includes board-level and high-speed interconnect solutions, alongside FPC/FFC Connector products and other electronic interface formats. Across its wider connector businesses, USB Connector, RJ45 Connector, D-Sub Connector and Card Edge Connector products serve different equipment and connectivity requirements. Specific electrical and mechanical characteristics depend on the relevant product series.5. Hirose Electric Co., Ltd., JapanHirose Electric offers Board-to-Board Connector and board-to-FPC products, including mezzanine, perpendicular, coplanar, Floating Connector and High-Speed Connector designs. Its portfolio addresses compact electronic assemblies in which pitch, stacking height, contact reliability and signal transmission are important considerations. Published product families support applications in communications equipment, industrial devices and other electronic systems.6. Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd. (JAE), JapanJapan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd. develops connector and electronic interconnection products for automotive, industrial and consumer electronics applications. Its product portfolio includes board-level connection solutions designed for different equipment architectures and packaging requirements. For Automotive Electrical Connector applications, selection depends on the specific series, electrical and mechanical specifications, and the qualification requirements of the intended programme.7. Samtec, Inc., United StatesSamtec specialises in electronic interconnects, with product lines covering high-speed board-to-board, mezzanine, backplane and other high-density connection systems. Its published technical resources include signal-integrity information, engineering tools and simulation resources to support connector design and validation. The company's broader portfolio also includes IDC Connector systems and flexible stacking configurations for applications requiring controlled electrical performance and compact board layouts.8. Kyocera AVX, Japan and United StatesKYOCERA AVX offers connector products for board-to-board, wire-to-board, wire-to-wire and FPC/FFC applications, alongside its wider electronic component portfolio. Its board-to-board range includes fine-pitch and floating designs for compact equipment, automotive electronics and communications devices. The broader connector portfolio also covers Terminal Block Connector products and other board-level connection solutions, with specifications varying by product family.9. Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd., JapanYamaichi Electronics publishes board-to-board connector products for automotive systems, factory automation, telecommunications and medical equipment. Its portfolio includes high-speed and floating connector designs, with selected series addressing board alignment and signal-transmission requirements in compact electronic assemblies. Product selection depends on the required pitch, mating height, mechanical tolerance and electrical performance.10. ept GmbH, Germanyept GmbH is a German connector manufacturer whose portfolio includes board-to-board connectors, mezzanine systems and Press-Fit Connector technology. Its products serve industrial and other electronic applications where reliable PCB interconnection and suitable mounting methods are essential. Press-fit selection requires consideration of connector geometry, plated-through-hole dimensions, PCB specifications and the applicable assembly process.Certification Scope and Manufacturing InformationCertification information is most useful when the certificate number, issuing body, validity period, site and scope can be identified. The records supplied for Greenconn include ISO 9001:2015 certificate 030825002C, issued by DEKRA and stated to be valid from 18 August 2025 to 17 August 2028; IATF 16949:2016 certificate 160319060-2, stated to be valid from 3 April 2026 to 2 April 2029; ISO 13485:2016 certificate G25Q2GZ1104R0S, stated to be valid from 2 January 2025 to 1 January 2028; ISO 14001:2015 certificate 111121007/1C, stated to be valid to 28 November 2027; and ISO 45001:2018 certificate 450224015, stated to be valid to 27 February 2027.The stated certification scopes differ. The supplied documentation describes ISO 9001 as covering connector manufacture, IATF 16949 as covering the design and manufacture of hardware stamping parts, and ISO 13485 as covering the design and production of electronic connectors for specified medical-device applications. The ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 records have their own stated scopes.These distinctions matter because a certificate covering a particular site, process or product scope should not automatically be interpreted as covering every product family or manufacturing location. Certification information should therefore be read alongside the applicable product documentation and the issuing body's records.Industry OutlookBoard-level connectivity continues to evolve alongside automotive electronics, industrial automation, communications infrastructure and increasingly compact electronic equipment. Demand for higher contact density, reliable signal transmission and flexible assembly configurations is supporting continued development across board-to-board, wire-to-board and other connector categories.Manufacturers are responding with a broader range of fine-pitch, high-speed, floating, waterproof and application-specific interconnection solutions. Product documentation, manufacturing capabilities and clearly defined certification scopes remain important elements in understanding the differences between connector suppliers.For 2027 and beyond, continued development in electronic system integration is likely to sustain demand for connector designs that balance compact packaging, electrical performance and mechanical reliability. The ten companies in this review represent a cross-section of manufacturers with publicly documented board-level connector portfolios and different areas of product specialisation.

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Top 10 Reputable Board-to-Board Connector Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Electronic Connectivity News Provided By Htnxt October 15, 2026, 08:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing



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