Validata Brings Industry's First Agentic AI Automation For Modern Finance, Operations & Treasury Teams

New look, richer agentic AI capabilities and a fully managed 'Human-AI' service for reconciliations and investigations.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Validata Group announces a refreshed Daphne, its Agentic AI Operational Control Centre for corporates, banks and financial services. Daphne arrives with a redesigned look and brings natural language and voice-based interaction to the daily work of finance, treasury and payment operations teams, helping them reconcile and resolve cases faster and make better-informed decisions.Daphne understands user intent through advanced AI and NLP, retrieving the most relevant data for each query through precise similarity search across connected systems, giving users an accurate, explainable answer without navigating multiple screens.The 'Human-AI' conversational platform behind banking operationsDaphne puts AI to work across banking operations, from bills and receivables to bank statements, reconciliations and case investigations. Embedded across the entire platform, it combines reasoning with data from multiple sources and a Knowledge Engine that holds the platform's operational context, history and the record of previous exceptions and resolutions.Daphne automates analysis, surfaces the relevant context and guides decision-making across the transaction lifecycle, so teams spend less time on repetitive work and more on the decisions that matter.While payment processing has been heavily automated, the exceptions and investigations layer has stayed manual, slow and costly. Analysts spend much of their time gathering evidence, piecing together context and repeating the same checks across cases. Daphne was designed to reduce time spent on this repetitive work, while improving consistency and auditability.Agentic AI built for regulated environments.Validata's Agentic AI was built for banks and regulated environments from the start. Daphne runs locally within your own infrastructure, so sensitive payment and customer data stays safe. Every answer and action is traceable to its source, with a full audit trail, and role-based access. Intelligent reasoning is paired with deterministic controls, so results are accurate, consistent and accountable.A new operating model: We run it. You stay in control.With Fully Managed Reconciliation Operations, Validata takes responsibility for a bank's triage and investigation work through a managed service in which Human-AI runs the operation blended with analysts that work under SLA.The bank's governance does not change. The bank approves escalations, and oversight and regulatory responsibility remain with the bank. The result is more capacity, clearer reconciliations and investigations, and explainable reasoning behind every outcome, while all governance and risk decisions stay in the bank's hands.Vaios Vaitsis, Founder & CEO of Validata Group, commented,“Our vision is for AI agents to handle the manual heavy lifting, so back office teams can focus on judgement and the decisions that matter. The biggest shift ahead is from reactive to predictive autonomous operations, and the real intelligence will come from people working on top of agents. Finance and Treasury teams need AI they can trust with the operations they can't afford to get wrong.”

GIANNOPOULOU MARIA

Validata Group

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Validata brings industry's first Agentic AI Automation for modern finance, operations & treasury teams News Provided By Validata Group October 15, 2026, 08:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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