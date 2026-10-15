USU Launches USU Orchestrate ITSM IT Service Management On An AI-Native Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MOEGLINGEN, GERMANY, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- USU GmbH, a leading European provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, today announced USU Orchestrate ITSM, a new AI-native and SaaS-native solution for IT Service Management (ITSM). The company is expanding its portfolio with a comprehensive new offering designed specifically for customers looking to take a new approach to enterprise IT with a SaaS-first and AI-first strategy. At the same time, USU will continue to offer its proven ITSM solution.“91 percent of companies consider AI the most important technology of the future. Today, 57 percent of German businesses already use artificial intelligence. And according to a recent BITKOM survey, the use of AI in IT departments has more than quadrupled within a year,” explains Matthias Grabellus, Chief Product and Technology Officer at USU GmbH.“We anticipated this development and created USU Orchestrate as a new technological foundation built specifically for AI and SaaS. USU Orchestrate ITSM is based on this new foundation and is the first offering to launch today.”AI at the Core, Not as an Add-OnOngoing digitalization is increasing the scale, complexity and importance of IT environments. For IT service teams, this almost inevitably leads to growing ticket volumes and increasing pressure on employees. At the same time, business leaders increasingly expect IT departments to address these challenges with AI. So far, however, this has only been partially successful, as AI tools and agentic AI are often available as additional tools rather than being an integral part of established ITSM solutions on the market. USU is changing this with the USU Orchestrate platform, a technological foundation for future AI-native and SaaS-native solutions.USU Orchestrate ITSM was designed from the ground up for AI and agentic AI. Agents can use context and knowledge, prepare tasks and take action autonomously. The boundaries for autonomous action are defined through a human-in-the-loop governance approach, allowing users to determine when AI may act independently and when human oversight is required.In an incident process, for example, an employee reports an issue and an AI agent automatically analyzes it using extensive contextual knowledge. AI agents then propose possible solutions. Depending on whether the incident is a standard case or a critical issue, the proposed solution can be reviewed by an IT service employee, who can approve the action or initiate an alternative resolution.Rapid Integration, Continuous Innovation and Cost ControlAs a SaaS-native solution, USU Orchestrate ITSM is designed for rapid deployment and continuous development. Lengthy integration and migration projects, as well as complex upgrades, become a thing of the past. USU's goal is“productivity in days, not months”, meeting the needs of particularly agile and dynamic organizations.Automatic SaaS updates also ensure that USU Orchestrate ITSM continuously benefits from the latest technological developments – an increasingly important advantage as innovation cycles accelerate, particularly in AI.AI Platform Enables Continuous InnovationThe new SaaS solution USU Orchestrate ITSM is hosted in Germany via a hyperscaler and complies with all relevant regulatory requirements. The core application is licensed based on the number of end users served. Resolved requests, tickets and changes are billed according to actual annual consumption, while managed assets are billed based on an annual average. There is no typical token-based pricing for the use of AI agents. Instead, USU applies a fair-use policy, providing customers with predictable costs.“Enterprise IT is changing rapidly – and so are the needs of our customers. With USU Orchestrate ITSM, we are expanding our IT Service Management portfolio with a new AI-native offering for organizations looking to embrace SaaS, intelligent orchestration and increasing levels of autonomy. In doing so, we are bringing our 'Empowered by Understanding' philosophy to life. We use context and knowledge to simplify enterprise IT, accelerate value creation and create the foundation for intelligent orchestration,” says Dr. Ing. Benjamin Strehl, CEO of USU.“With USU Orchestrate, we have created a platform for further exciting developments that will continue to intelligently connect AI, agents, data, knowledge, processes and governance.”This press release is available at .About USUAs a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps customers optimize IT resources in the cloud and AI era. Organizations worldwide rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, minimize cloud costs, and enhance service excellence.USU technologies provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments-from on-premises data centers to cloud-based services and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.More information:

Verena Fahrbach

USU GmbH

+49 7141 48670

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USU Launches USU Orchestrate ITSM – IT Service Management on an AI-Native Platform News Provided By Phronesis PR GmbH October 15, 2026, 08:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology



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