SMP Capital Partners Appoints Sam Casey As Chief Marketing Officer To Scale Executive Leadership Team

Sam Casey appointed as Chief Marketing Officer for SMP Capital Partners

SMP Capital Partners, a premier lower middle-market advisory firm based in Mooresville, NC, announced appointment of Sam Casey as Chief Marketing Officer CMO

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SMP Capital Partners, a premier lower middle-market advisory firm based in Mooresville, NC, today announced the strategic appointment of Sam Casey as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this key executive leadership role, Casey will oversee the firm's enterprise-wide marketing strategy, executive-level brand architecture, and scalable business development systems designed to drive deal flow and deepen regional and national partnerships.Mr. Casey brings extensive executive experience as an M&A marketing leader, growth strategist, and former agency founder. As the founder and operator of a local agency, he led digital strategy, high-level client acquisition, and market positioning for middle-market firms. Throughout his career, Casey has specialized in building data-driven growth infrastructure and cultivating high-level strategic relationships with business owners, institutional investors, and referral networks.As Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Casey will work closely with SMP's Managing Partners, Greg Ponder and Frank Muraca, Lead Advisors, and board leadership to integrate brand strategy directly with capital deployment, lead generation, and transaction execution. He will lead the firm's initiatives in scaling client acquisition architecture, optimizing CRM and market intelligence systems, and expanding strategic referral channels across lower middle-market sectors."Sam brings an exceptional combination of strategic vision, executive leadership, and deep expertise in scaling complex growth systems," said Greg Ponder, Partner at SMP Capital Partners. "As SMP Capital Partners continues to expand its market footprint, Sam's ability to build high-performing marketing architecture and cultivate strategic industry relationships will be instrumental in accelerating our deal flow and delivering long-term value for our partners and business owners."“Sam brings a level of enthusiasm and positivity to anyone he comes in contact with, and that is infectious. You just want to be a better person when you are with Sam, and I am so very excited to have him as part of this team.” said Frank Muraca Partner at SMP Capital Partners._____________________________About SMP Capital PartnersHeadquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, SMP Capital Partners provides strategic advisory, business valuation, exit planning, recapitalization, and M&A transaction support to middle-market business owners. SMP Capital Partners collaborates with founders, closely held business owners and executives to optimize business enterprise value and execute high-value exit strategies.________________________________________Media Contact:SMP Capital Partners331 Alcove Road, Suite 300Mooresville, NC 28117Email:...talWebsite:

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SMP Capital Partners

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SMP Capital Partners Appoints Sam Casey as Chief Marketing Officer to Scale Executive Leadership Team News Provided By SMP Capital Partners October 15, 2026, 08:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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