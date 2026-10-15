Maria Virobik Takes Office As President Of QRCA

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Longtime QRCA volunteer leader and qualitative researcher succeeds Lisa Horwich

- Maria VirobikMADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Qualitative Research Consultants Association (QRCA ) today announced that Maria Virobik of ResearchScribe has begun her term as president of the association, effective Sept. 28, 2026. Virobik succeeds Lisa Horwich, who completed her term as president.Virobik brings years of service on QRCA's Board of Directors to the role. She joined the board as a director in 2023 and most recently served as vice president, helping guide the association's strategic priorities, committee work and member programming. A familiar presence in the QRCA community, she has also contributed to the association's education offerings, including its Qualitative Fundamentals program and sessions at the QRCA Annual Conference.“When I came to my first QRCA conference, I found a room full of people who were endlessly curious about how others think and feel and remarkably generous about sharing what they knew,” Virobik said.“That combination of curiosity and generosity is what has kept me involved ever since, and it's what I most want to protect and build on as president. Our field is changing quickly, and we will need to adapt to new technologies. But the value of qualitative research is delivering the 'why' behind the 'what,' and that will always require humans to be at the center of what we do. I'm grateful to Lisa for her leadership, and I look forward to working alongside our board, our volunteers, and our partners at Momentum.”Virobik takes office at a pivotal time for the association. QRCA recently partnered with Momentum Association Management to provide management services, and the board is focused on strengthening member value, expanding professional development and advocating for the importance of qualitative research as the insights industry evolves.About Maria VirobikMaria is a seasoned qualitative market researcher with more than 25 years of experience in analysis and report writing. She has worked with clients in a wide range of categories, including automotive, packaged goods, pharmaceuticals and technology.Maria enjoys tackling qualitative data to find the story and collaborating with moderators to deliver sparkling insights to their clients.Originally hailing from Southern California, Maria and her husband now live in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with their marginally obedient French bulldog Ruby.About QRCAThe Qualitative Research Consultants Association (QRCA) is a not-for-profit association of consultants involved in the design and implementation of qualitative research. QRCA brings together qualitative professionals from around the world to share knowledge, advance best practices and promote excellence in the field through its Annual Conference, educational programming, VIEWS magazine and a global community of practitioners. Learn more at .

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Maria Virobik Takes Office as President of QRCA News Provided By Momentum Association Management LLC October 15, 2026, 08:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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