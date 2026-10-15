QICDRC Hosts Case Digest H1 2026 Session Highlighting Key Cases And Legal Takeaways

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC), in collaboration with LexisNexis, hosted a discussion session reviewing some of the most significant cases before the Court during the first half of 2026, in conjunction with the publication of its Case Digest for H1 2026.

Held at QICDRC, the discussion session brought together members of the legal and dispute resolution community to examine notable decisions and explore the key legal points and practical takeaways emerging from recent QICDRC case law.

The discussion session was led by Muna AlKaabi, Case Progression Manager and Mohamed Al-Ansari, Case Manager, who provided an overview of selected cases and the legal principles arising from the Court's recent decisions.

Commenting on the publication of the latest Case Digest, Faisal bin Rashid Al-Sahouti, Chief Executive Officer of QICDRC, said:“The publication of our latest Case Digest reflects QICDRC's continued commitment to enhancing awareness and understanding of the Court's jurisprudence. By making key decisions and their practical implications more accessible to the legal and business communities, we aim to contribute to greater legal clarity and support the development of an informed and transparent dispute resolution environment.”

The Case Digest H1 2026 brings together selected QICDRC cases from the first half of the year, providing legal practitioners, businesses and interested stakeholders with a concise overview of significant decisions and developments in the Court's case law.

Through the publication of its Case Digests and related knowledge-sharing initiatives, QICDRC continues to promote greater understanding of its jurisprudence and contribute to the development of legal knowledge and dispute resolution practice in Qatar.