Qatari Business Delegation Enhances Trade Cooperation With Monaco

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A high-level Qatari business delegation, led by Chairman of Qatar Chamber Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani, and QBA Board Member, Sheikh Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani recently paid a business visit to the Principality of Monaco. Initiated by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the French Republic H E Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al-Thani, the visit aimed to boost economic and investment ties with France and Monaco.

The delegation included representatives from nearly 20 companies across key sectors, including energy, technology, real estate, construction, insurance, industry, agriculture, tourism, hospitality, and services. The programme featured official meetings and business discussions with senior officials, business community representatives, and companies in the Principality of Monaco to explore joint investment opportunities and strengthen engagement between their respective private sectors.

The visit featured three key high-level meetings with H S H Prince Albert II of the Principality of Monaco, Minister of State of the Principality of Monaco, H E Christophe Mirmand, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Principality of Monaco,

H E Isabelle Berro Amadei.

Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, advancing economic, trade, and investment cooperation, promoting direct engagement between the two business communities, and exploring opportunities to establish new projects and partnerships in sectors of mutual interest.

The meeting highlighted the importance of increasing mutual visits by trade delegations, strengthening the private sector's role in advancing economic relations, and capitalizing on investment opportunities available in both the State of Qatar and the Principality of Monaco.

In his remarks, Chairman of Qatar Chamber Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani highlighted the visit as a significant milestone, noting it is the first large-scale Qatari business delegation to Monaco, featuring 20 companies across key sectors. He stated that it reflected the Qatari private sector's interest in exploring new markets and strengthening international business ties.

For his part, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the French Republic H E Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al-Thani highlighted the visit's role in strengthening bilateral ties and expanding economic cooperation with Monaco. He emphasized the embassy's commitment to supporting initiatives that connect investors and foster corporate partnerships between both nations.