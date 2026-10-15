QCB Governor Meets With Blackrock Vice Chairman

Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met with Vice Chairman of BlackRock Philipp Hildebrand on the sidelines of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG), held in Bangkok, Thailand, from 12 to 18 October 2026. During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in global finance and investment.

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